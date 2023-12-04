'Actually A Cool Idea' - Three-Time Major Champion Joins Tour Pros In Suggesting Alternative To Golf Ball Rollback

Padraig Harrington, Michael Kim, and Trevor Immelman are among the current professional golfers suggesting a reduction in the number of clubs available to players could be a viable alternative to the proposed universal golf ball rollback plans.

A story first published by Golf Digest claimed that the game's rule-makers, the USGA and R&A, are looking to reduce the distance the modern ball travels by up to 15% in order to make the game more sustainable - both in terms of player numbers and in relation to land size required to house courses.

There has been plenty of debate among players and commentators alike over the pros and cons of golf ball rollbacks, with Rory McIlroy launching a fierce defence of the supposed decision and Brandel Chamblee taking aim at the governing bodies by labelling them 'out of touch.'

But among the more level-headed responders, three-time Major champion, Padraig Harrington suggested either changing the size of the driver head or simply reducing the number of clubs players are allowed to take out on the course with them during competitive rounds.

Golfers are currently allowed to carry no more than 14 clubs in their bag during a round, although historically there was no limit and players would carry over 20 until the long-standing rule came into effect in 1938.

On his X account, at the end of a multi-post thread, the 2007 and 2008 Open Champion said: "Now let’s change the driver head and the number of clubs in the bag. Remember the ball/driver and number of clubs have all been changed before and the game thrived."

PGA Tour member Michael Kim agreed with the Irishman, suggesting a cap of 10 clubs to increase the inventiveness of the modern professional.

Quoting Harrington's post, Kim said: "Instead of roll back, how about 10 clubs for tour pros? Might bring back shot making that everyone loves. I’ve never thought about this idea haha."

Trevor Immelman - the 2008 Masters champion - gave props to Harrington for the suggestion and partially agreed but also argued it would not solve the original issue.

Immelman said: "Actually a cool idea….….but it doesn’t fix the problem of sustainability and technology turning historical championship courses into pitch and putts. Maybe do both?..."

Continuing to throw his support behind the idea of reducing the number of clubs, Harrington - who also won the 2008 PGA Championship - said: "It’s a often discussed option by us “older players” as most of us grew up with a restricted set.

"I managed to get as far as been picked to play for Ireland U18 at 15 years of age, owning only a half set of irons, I borrowed my brother’s half for the international match. There’s no doubt it shaped me as a golfer and now I’m definitely biased towards this solution."