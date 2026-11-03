Teenage Golfer Dies After Being Struck By Lightning During Tournament

A 15-year-old golfer from Thailand has died in hospital after being struck by lightning during a junior tournament.

First reported by Thai outlet The Nation, Aeyavarin “Aeya” Pradubyart was competing at an event in Chachoengsao when the tragic incident occurred.

Pradubyart and her 31-year-old caddie Saithan were on the 11th hole at around 4pm local time as a severe storm continued to affect the area.

The teenage player is said to have been directly struck by a bolt and was reportedly found unconscious and without vital signs by rescue workers.

According to her mother, Pradubyart's heart had stopped for almost an hour following the strike.

CPR was performed on Pradubyart and her heartbeat was restored before she was taken to Bang Nam Priao hospital. She was reportedly then transferred to Buddhasothorn Hospital for further treatment.

Despite regular resuscitation attempts and medical intervention throughout the night, Pradubyart was pronounced dead on Monday, November 2.

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Her mother Natcha subsequently shared a tribute to her daughter via a Facebook post which read: "No parent would ever willingly let their child go.

"But if holding on means causing more pain to our beloved daughter, we have to let her go peacefully.

“You fought so hard, my beloved Aya. Rest in peace, my darling.”

Per The Nation, Pradubyart's family raised concerns about why the junior event had continued for around an hour after lightning strikes were first recorded in the area.

Natcha is said to have recalled hearing "a lightning strike near a row of pine trees to the left of the course at about 3pm, followed by several more strikes."

She also alleged that tournament officials had not instructed players to stop, hence the junior competitors carried on playing despite conditions worsening.

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It is unclear exactly what time it occurred, but another loud lightning strike did eventually cause officials to suspend the tournament and arrange vehicles to collect the players.

According to Natcha's account shared with Thai media, she could not initially find her daughter as players returned and asked where Aeya was.

After finding out a child had been struck by lightning and later learning it was indeed Aeya, Natcha eventually found her daughter receiving first aid.

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Meanwhile, Aeya's father was working in neighboring Myanmar and returned to Thailand immediately once he discovered what had happened. Local media reported he arrived in time to say goodbye to his daughter in hospital.

The 31-year-old caddie accompanying Aeya remains seriously injured and under close medical supervision at Bang Nam Priao Hospital, per reports.

Pradubyart was a promising junior player and member of the Thai Student Golf Union as well as a reserve for Chon Buri’s provincial golf team, according to her grandmother Aphorn.

She had represented her province in several golf competitions previously and claimed the girls’ Class B category via a playoff in the opening leg of the Junior Asian Tour 2026 back in March.