Aberg 'Would Love To Play Ryder Cup' But Not Thinking About Rome Just Yet
Ludvig Aberg is trying not to think about the Ryder Cup too much despite playing his way right into Luke Donald's thinking for Rome
Even just a few weeks ago Ludvig Aberg was in college and not even a professional golfer, but after wowing Luke Donald last week he's right in the frame for the Ryder Cup in Rome - even though he's trying not to think too much about it.
The 23-year-old has made a real splash on the PGA Tour in just a handful of events since turning pro last month - and played alongside European captain Donald for the first two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week.
Rounds of 65 and 67 certainly left a mark with Donald, who reportedly said Aberg had the wow factor similar to the Englishman's first experience of playing with Rory McIlroy.
Some stunning driving from the Swede really impressed Donald, but as the youngster continues to find his feet on the PGA Tour he's trying not to think too much about being a potential Ryder Cup rookie in Rome.
"I got to play two rounds with Luke and Danny (Willett) last week," said Aberg ahead of the John Deere Classic.
"It was a lot of fun. It was a little bit nervous, but, Luke, he was a great guy. We talked a little bit at least during the round and got to know him a little bit more.
"If you would have asked me a few weeks ago if Ryder Cup was on my mind, no, absolutely not because I was still in college and I didn't think about it.
"But obviously being in that situation a little bit more, as a competitor and as a golfer, Ryder Cup is something you dreamed of since from the first time you saw it as a little kid.
"Obviously, I would have loved it, but it's also not on my mind all the time. All I can do is try to prepare for every tournament and try to do as good as I can and see where that takes me.
"Sometime in my career I would love to play a Ryder Cup, absolutely."
Aberg to appear at the Scottish Open
That 'someday' could well be the end of September this year at Marco Simone Golf Club if Aberg continues to play like he has been.
Playing his way onto the team via the European Ryder Cup standings seems highly unlikely, but more consistent performances on the PGA Tour and over at the Scottish Open, where he has an invite, will only strengthen his case - especially if he manages to play his way into the Open at Hoylake.
"I'll play the Scottish next week," added Aberg. "I got an invite, so I'll fly over there. Then I'm not in the Open yet. Hopefully I'll be able to play my way into it.
"Other than that, I'll go back the week after the Open and play the 3M and then play the Wyndham as well before the playoffs."
It's been a whirlwind few years for Aberg, from moving to Texas Tech from Sweden, to topping the PGA Tour University rankings and becoming the first graduate to get full exempt PGA Tour status.
And he admits he's still pinching himself as things have progressed so quickly in his career.
"That's a little bit surreal," Aberg admits. "I think it's going to take some time to get used to all these things, and it's a little bit different from college.
"I think I'm more getting used to it, and I think I'm learning as I go.
"I think I'm still in the learning process, but I love playing here. I love playing all these events that I've seen on TV so many years.
"It's a little bit surreal. I almost have to pinch myself when I wake up in the morning, but I'm so fortunate to be here."
Paul Higham
-
-
