Check Out The $300 Unique Training Aid That This Major Winner Is Using From Amazon
Darren Clarke introduced a rather bizarre training aid to his golf game at the Principal Charity Classic, with the Major winner finding the training aid whilst trawling through Amazon
It's no secret that golfers will try most things to save shots out on the golf course, with former Champion Golfer of the Year, Darren Clarke, taking to Amazon to try and fix his golf swing...
Claiming 27 professional wins worldwide, you would have thought that Clarke would know his swing inside and out. However, at the Principal Charity Classic, the 55-year-old showcased a $300 training aid from Amazon that he describes as a "beautiful little gadget".
Speaking about the new training addition, Clarke stated: "I was perusing Amazon the other day and I came across this beautiful little gadget. Because I have grown up on the links, playing a lot of links golf, one of my bad habits in my swing is that I have a little bit of movement this way and this way, especially into links and hitting into wind and my head moves forward."
He added: "One of the basics of ball striking is that, for the most part, the head's got to stay stationary and turn and use the body. So, I came across this beautiful pro head thing and thought that it's a pretty good idea and we got it out this morning".
Demonstrating the training aid, Clarke then shows off what the Pro-Head Golf Swing Trainer can do, with the Major winner explaining his previous swing preferences, claiming that he has had, jokingly, a bit of abuse from his "fellow Champions Tour professionals", stating "if I have a good week then there will be a few more purchases on Amazon!"
So, what does the training aid aim to do? Well, according to the description on Amazon: "This golf training aid is made for all golfers, all ages, all body heights, men, women, kids, beginners, juniors and advanced players, left and right handed players. Top-rated by PGA teachers and pros. Stun your playing partners!"
Currently, in 2024, Clarke has six top 25s in eight starts, with his best finish being solo seventh at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Introducing the training aid in Iowa, the Northern Irishman sits well down the leaderboard, though, as he shares a tie for 60th place following the second round.
