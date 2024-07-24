'A Dream Come True' - Jon Rahm Relishing Return To Paris For Olympic Bid
A return to Paris will hold fond memories for Jon Rahm as he completes "a dream come true" in playing in the Olympic golf event
Playing in the Olympic golf tournament is providing Jon Rahm with plenty of pride - as a dream come true to fight for a goal medal and also a return to the scene of one of his proudest moments.
Rahm says it's "a dream come true" to be playing for Olympic gold in Paris next week, but with Le Golf National being the host course it's also a venue that holds some particularly fond memories.
As it was at the 2018 Ryder Cup venue where Rahm made his debut for Europe - and secured his first point in a singles win over Tiger Woods he describes as one of his best moments in golf.
So Rahm will be as excited as anyone lining up in the 60-man field to fight it out for the third Olympic golf title since the sport's return to the Games in 2016.
"It's basically a dream come true," Rahm said of playing in the Olympics. "It's a dream that became a possibility only eight years ago for most of us, so it's quite special.
"I think for all of us competing, it's arguably one of the most impressive feats in sports, to own a gold medal and earn a gold medal is something that very few people in history can do. To be able to add to your country's medal count is something special."
If happy memories can spark a performance, then Rahm will be one of the men to beat at Le Golf National - as it holds a special place in his heart after defeating Woods in Ryder Cup action.
Rahm went into Sunday's singles without a point but managed to defeat Woods to help Tomas Bjorn's side to an emphatic victory over Team USA - and that display ranks high on the Spaniard's list of his best moments on the golf course.
"It ranks very high," said Rahm. "It was my first ever Ryder Cup point, so it ranks very high. Didn't have my best week, and I got carried by Rosey on the first match and we lost on 18 and Poulter kind of carried me in the second one.
"We lost to a great Spieth/Justin Thomas duo, and to win my first Ryder Cup point on Sunday against Tiger, it's quite unique. So yeah, it's going to be very high up there.
"I would always say it's the biggest overreaction to a four-footer I've ever seen, but it's still what I felt in that moment."
Representing Europe at the Ryder Cup is one thing, but winning an Olympic medal for Spain would be a different level for Rahm to accomplish.
"I've been able to do it [represent Spain] luckily in many stages throughout my career, as an amateur and as a pro," Rahm added. "To once more in a different stage be able to do it is so special.
Jon Rahm says winning gold is arguably the most impressive feat in sport ahead of the Paris Olympics ⛳🥇 pic.twitter.com/snmElPHbNPJuly 24, 2024
"I've been very fortunate as well to succeed representing Spain and carrying the Spanish flag, so if me and David [Puig] can end up with a medal, that would be absolutely incredible.
"It's something that very few athletes in the history of Spain can really say they've been able to accomplish. It would be something very special to be able to do it."
