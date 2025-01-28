8 Famous Pebble Beach Residents Through The Years

If you were to list the world's most recognized golf courses, chances are Pebble Beach Golf Links would feature, with it previously being called "the greatest meeting of land and sea."

Set amongst the Monterey Peninsula, the area is regarded as one of the most picturesque and exclusive, with Pacific Grove and Carmel-by-the-Sea located just a mile or so away from its iconic lay-out.

Within the vicinity, houses can sell for eight figures, with one example being a property that was put up for sale back in 2022. At the time, the asking price was $31 million, with the mansion located by the 11th green and 12th tee box on Pebble Beach's course.

The mansion overlooking the 11th green and 12th tee (Image credit: Sherman Chu)

A mainstay on the PGA Tour's calendar, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a now $20 million Signature Event, has hosted some of the biggest names in golf and was in fact set-up by American singer and actor, Bing Crosby.

Now run as a Pro-Am, the 2025 edition of the tournament brings 80 players to its shores, as well as 80 celebrities and recognized faces, with some household names opting, or previously, residing in the Pebble Beach area.

Below, we take a look through the famous residents that are, or have lived in-and-around Pebble Beach.

Clint Eastwood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most famous names in Hollywood, with a career spanning over seven decades, Eastwood has attended and played in the Pebble Beach event multiple times and was, in fact, the former Mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, sitting in office for two years.

Such is Eastwood's impact on Pebble Beach Golf Links, the now 94-year-old actually purchased the Resort in California alongside seven-time Major winner, Arnold Palmer, and former Major League Baseball Commissioner Peter Ueberroth in 1999.

Jim Nantz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sports commentator, Jim Nantz, has been appearing on people's screens for decades and, famously, used to have a replica of Pebble Beach's par-3 seventh hole in his backyard.

Reportedly, Nantz no longer resides at Pebble Beach but fell in love with the area at the age of 10 after his father took his family on a three-hour drive to Pebble Beach.

Eventually moving to the area, Nantz revealed that, during the week of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he would jog to the par-3 seventh hole and sit on the split-rail fence at the back of the tee and take inventory of his life. In fact, the sports commentator got married on the seventh hole in 2012.

Brad Pitt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regarded as one of the most recognizable actors on the planet, Brad Pitt reportedly lives in Carmel Highlands on the Monterey Peninsula. Although unclear as to how long the 61-year-old has resided in the area, the home in question is reportedly worth around $40 million.

A golfer himself, Pitt has participated in many charity golf events and appeared in a golf scene in the movie Fight Club, but he hasn't featured at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

John Madden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former NFL player and commentator called Monterey Peninsula his home and actually had his very own table at Cafe Fina, where he was a regular for over 30 years.

Such was the love Madden had for the restaurant, when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame, he called restaurant owner, Dominic Mercurio, asking whether he would supply the catering for the those in attendance.

Kim Novak

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-time Golden Globe winner, Kim Novak has starred in films like Vertigo and Bell, Book and Candle, and lived in Carmel throughout the 60s and 70s.

The house, which Novak named “Gull House”, is located at 170 Spindrift Lane on two acres of oceanfront, with the actress using the area to help focus on her passions of painting and song writing.

John Steinbeck

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spending much of his life in Monterey County, Steinbeck used the area as inspiration for his writing, with one of his most famous pieces, Cannery Row, taking place in Monterey during the Great Depression.

Living in Pacific Grove with his first wife, Carol Henning, Steinbeck actually attended Stanford University, which the likes of Tiger Woods, Tom Watson and Michelle Wie also attended.

Warren Stephens

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2014, it was reported that former CEO and chairman of Stephens Inc had paid just over $31 million for a home on 17-Mile Drive, which included views of the golf course and waterfront.

A keen golfer, Stephens founded the Jackson T. Stephens Cup and is currently its Chairman, with the event an annual collegiate golf tournament. What's more, Stephens' father, Jackson T. Stephens, was a member at Augusta National from 1962, later becoming their Chairman from 1991 to 1998.

Salvador Dali

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During World War II, Salvador Dali reportedly sought refuge on the Monterey Peninsula, specifically the Hotel Del Monte, which is now part of the Naval Postgraduate School.

According to Pebble Beach historian, Neal Hotelling, "the scenery of the Monterey Peninsula area reminded Dali of the region of Spain he lived in and that made him feel at home.” There is also a museum that features a Salvador Dali exhibit in Monterey.

Along with the above, many big names have been seen visiting the Monterey area. Some of these names include Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, as well as Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.