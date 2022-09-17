Incredible $31 Million Pebble Beach Property Goes On The Market

Do you have a spare $31 million lying about? Well, we may have found the dream house for you!

The 11th green at Pebble Beach
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

When you think of the most famous golf courses, a few will instantly spring to mind. Arguably, the top 3 are St Andrews, Augusta National and Pebble Beach, with the possibility of living at one of these locations now available... If you have $31 million to hand though!

The stunning cliff-edge Monterrey Peninsula course in California offers incredible views and incredible golf. What's more, it welcomes visitors and is among the very best public courses in the US. Now though, a mansion within its layout has come up for sale, with the property overlooking the 11th green and 12th tee box.

A house overlooking the 11th green and 12th tee at Pebble Beach

The mansion overlooks the 11th green and 12th tee

(Image credit: Sherman Chu)

First reported by Golf Digest (opens in new tab), the $31 million mansion is currently owned by Cary Patterson, a lawyer who represented the state of Texas in winning a huge civil case against the tobacco industry. The settlement was one of the largest in history, some $17.6 billion!

According to Mansion Global, Patterson bought the 2-acre piece of property for $9.275 million in 1999 and had a 7,700-square-foot mansion (opens in new tab) built there. It features 5 bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, a movie theater, a bar, formal dining room and arguably one of the best views for any golf fanatic! 

The patio area at Pebble Beach overlooks the 11th green

Breakfast with a view...

(Image credit: Sherman Chu)

It's not the first golf-related property that has come up on the market recently. Back in April, Hollywood actor, Mark Wahlberg, put his $87.5 million mansion on the market, with the Beverly Park neighbourhood based property featuring its own five-hole golf course.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Freelance Staff Writer

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.