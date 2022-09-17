Incredible $31 Million Pebble Beach Property Goes On The Market

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When you think of the most famous golf courses, a few will instantly spring to mind. Arguably, the top 3 are St Andrews, Augusta National and Pebble Beach, with the possibility of living at one of these locations now available... If you have $31 million to hand though!

The stunning cliff-edge Monterrey Peninsula course in California offers incredible views and incredible golf. What's more, it welcomes visitors and is among the very best public courses in the US. Now though, a mansion within its layout has come up for sale, with the property overlooking the 11th green and 12th tee box.

The mansion overlooks the 11th green and 12th tee (Image credit: Sherman Chu)

First reported by Golf Digest (opens in new tab), the $31 million mansion is currently owned by Cary Patterson, a lawyer who represented the state of Texas in winning a huge civil case against the tobacco industry. The settlement was one of the largest in history, some $17.6 billion!

According to Mansion Global, Patterson bought the 2-acre piece of property for $9.275 million in 1999 and had a 7,700-square-foot mansion (opens in new tab) built there. It features 5 bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, a movie theater, a bar, formal dining room and arguably one of the best views for any golf fanatic!

Breakfast with a view... (Image credit: Sherman Chu)

It's not the first golf-related property that has come up on the market recently. Back in April, Hollywood actor, Mark Wahlberg, put his $87.5 million mansion on the market, with the Beverly Park neighbourhood based property featuring its own five-hole golf course.