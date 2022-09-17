Incredible $31 Million Pebble Beach Property Goes On The Market
Do you have a spare $31 million lying about? Well, we may have found the dream house for you!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When you think of the most famous golf courses, a few will instantly spring to mind. Arguably, the top 3 are St Andrews, Augusta National and Pebble Beach, with the possibility of living at one of these locations now available... If you have $31 million to hand though!
The stunning cliff-edge Monterrey Peninsula course in California offers incredible views and incredible golf. What's more, it welcomes visitors and is among the very best public courses in the US. Now though, a mansion within its layout has come up for sale, with the property overlooking the 11th green and 12th tee box.
First reported by Golf Digest (opens in new tab), the $31 million mansion is currently owned by Cary Patterson, a lawyer who represented the state of Texas in winning a huge civil case against the tobacco industry. The settlement was one of the largest in history, some $17.6 billion!
According to Mansion Global, Patterson bought the 2-acre piece of property for $9.275 million in 1999 and had a 7,700-square-foot mansion (opens in new tab) built there. It features 5 bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, a movie theater, a bar, formal dining room and arguably one of the best views for any golf fanatic!
It's not the first golf-related property that has come up on the market recently. Back in April, Hollywood actor, Mark Wahlberg, put his $87.5 million mansion on the market, with the Beverly Park neighbourhood based property featuring its own five-hole golf course.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
'Don’t Bet Against Him Breaking That Win Record' - Begay On Tiger
Speaking to Golfweek, Notah Begay, a close friend of Tiger's, explained that he felt the 15-time Major winner has another victory in him
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Report: Fox Sports Favourite To Secure LIV Golf TV Rights
According to a report from Front Office Sports, Fox Sports has become the new favourite to secure a TV rights deal
By Matt Cradock • Published