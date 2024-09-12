'The Biggest Con' - Stacy Lewis Reiterates Ryder Cup Missed Opportunity And Calls For Mixed Presidents Cup

The United States captain once again lamented the missed opportunity for more crossover between the Solheim and Ryder Cups last year

Team USA captain Stacy Lewis walks to the 15th tee during the first day of practice for the 2024 Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club at Gainesville, Virginia.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Stacy Lewis says a lack of crossover between the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup events last year was “probably the biggest miss on both sides”.

The United States Solheim Cup captain reiterated her comments from last year lamenting the “massive missed opportunity” for golf in not having more collaboration between the two events, which took place in Europe over back-to-back weeks. 

This year, the Solheim Cup moves back to America and will take place in its traditional slot in the calendar opposite the Ryder Cup, which Lewis believes will allow the women golfers to have more of the spotlight. 

But when asked about the pros and cons of sharing the spotlight with the men’s event last year, Lewis highlighted what she thought was the “biggest con”.

“I think the biggest con is that we didn’t do more together last year, to be honest. I don’t think we took advantage of two weeks in Europe, two weeks of going to get the Cups,” she said ahead of the start of the 2024 Solheim Cup this week.

“I talked about it last year too, but I think looking back, that was probably the biggest miss on both sides.

“I felt like it could have helped both events, could have helped golf in general. But definitely getting opposite allows us to have the spotlight a little bit more this year. I guess I’m kind of indifferent on whether we play the same year or whether we play opposite.”

It echoes her comments made about the issue last year, with Lewis saying not taking advantage of having both events in Europe in successive weeks was “1,000 percent” a missed opportunity.

"I thought this could have been marketed together as two weeks in Europe, two Cups for play," she said at the time. "I think it was a missed opportunity for the sport of golf.”

Team USA captain Stacy Lewis on left and Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen on right pose for a photo with the Solheim Cup during the first day of practice for the 2024 Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club at Gainesville, Virginia.

Team USA captain Stacy Lewis and Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen pose for a photo ahead of the 2024 Solheim Cup. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked about the future of potential collaboration between the Ryder and Solheim Cups, Lewis said: “I don’t know if there’s a way to do it in opposite years.”

She also hopes to see the Presidents Cup, which takes place later this month, become a mixed event.

“To be honest, I’d love to see the Presidents Cup become mixed. It’s the perfect way to blend the two Tours. The international team will get better very quickly. I think it would be amazing to have the two Tours together that way.”

Lewis will lead Team USA against Europe in the 19th Solheim Cup, which starts this Friday.

