'100% No' - Tour Caddie Against Rangefinders In Pro Events

The use of rangefinders has become an increasingly more contentious topic of conversation in the world of professional golf

The distance-measuring devices are already allowed in LPGA regular season events and were permitted in the first two Majors - the Chevron Championship and KPMG Women's PGA Championship. They're also permitted in the men's PGA Championship and in LIV Golf events.

Despite this, they were not allowed last week at Pebble Beach in the US Women's Open and are currently still banned from Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour events.

This confusion has led to two players being disqualified in recent events. At the US Women's Open Natthakritta Vongtaveelap was disqualified after five holes when officials discovered her caddie had been using the device.

A week prior, Zach Williams, playing in his first-ever Korn Ferry Tour event in his home state of Illinois, was disqualified after just two holes for the same breach having thought that the devices were permitted at the event.

These unfortunate incidents have led to some people arguing that the devices should be allowed in all professional golf tournaments.

One person who is vehemently against that, however, is PGA Tour caddie, Kip Henley. The American currently caddies for PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray but has looped for the likes of Vijay Singh, Stewart Cink, Austin Cook and Brian Gay in the past.

He recently won the Tennesse Senior Open and believes the devices should not be allowed on the professional circuit. "For casual golf 100% yes. For tournament golf and especially PGA Tour 100% no way," he wrote in reply to a Golf Monthly tweet.

"Do not remove the human element of mistakes and second guessing from the game. It already has proven not to speed up anything about the Tour."

Bradley Hughes, who played in the 1994 Presidents Cup was largely in agreement, saying: "They could be allowed but they only do 1/5th of the job a yardage book and caddie can do.

"In pro-ams and mini-tours by all means but they add nothing to PGA players on major tours."

However, not everyone was in agreement. One user disagreed with Henley, arguing: "Shouldn’t even be a debate. If it speeds up play, crack on."

Others were left sure, with one writing: "Tough one - if they speed up the game then yes, but I'm not so sure purely working out a yardage is the major reason behind slow play anyway."

Specific rangefinders have been allowed at the PGA Championship since 2021 in an attempt to quicken the pace of place but they remain banned in all other men's professional events. Will that change in the future? We'll wait and see!

