Tour Caddie Goes Wild After Winning Tennessee Senior Open

The life of a Tour caddie is different to say the least. Most are usually quality golfers themselves and, at the Tennessee Senior State Open, that was proven when, at the 36th and final hole, Kip Henley, who currently caddies for recent Korn Ferry Tour winner, Grayson Murray, claimed the title with a superb birdie putt.

Following in the footsteps of his boss, Henley was visibly delighted after holing his birdie putt, as the American let out a number of fist pumps before launching his cap with a cry of "Woo!" adding "sorry boys" in the process. If we are honest, we doubt he was actually sorry!

Kip Henley wins Tennessee Senior Open!!! Video of winning putt! ⁦@KipHenley⁩ ⁦@TennPGA⁩ pic.twitter.com/dHURQg0lnLJune 13, 2023 See more

For those who don't know Henley it's well worth checking out his Twitter page, with the veteran caddie often showcasing some funny insights into Tour life. One of these included a drama-filled journey to the Bahamas, in which Henley missed his connecting flight, arrived at a sold out hotel and was then moved to a bed-sit which wouldn't look out of place on a police detective programme...

Anyway, back to the golf where, at the Tennessee Senior State Open, Henley was featuring at the 36 hole tournament. Being played at Stonehenge Golf Club, the caddie fired a first round of 70 (-2) to sit in a share of second spot.

From there, he kept himself in contention and actually led with just two holes remaining. However, a bogey at the 17th seemed to halt any momentum. Henley though dug in and, having put his second shot just off the green on the closing par 4, he would at least have a chance of claiming a victory.

Henley has caddied for the likes of Vijay Singh, Stewart Cink, Austin Cook and Brian Gay (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking his putter back, the ball rolled towards the hole before dropping in the centre. As mentioned, the celebration was deserved and, following the tournament, Henley tweeted: "Wowser! I still don’t know how this went in! I had my old friend Warren Huddleston on my heart when I putted it. I think the old Big Guy shoved it down the hill just in time. Thanks for all you guys keeping up with me and reaching out. I love you guys."

Along with that tweet, Henley later revealed on social media: "That Senior State Open win was exactly 41 years and a month from when I won the State Open as an amateur in '82. You guys better start drinking them Diet Cokes and eating Waffle Hose !"