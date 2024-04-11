10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jasper Stubbs
Get to know Australian amateur Jasper Stubbs better with these 10 facts...
Jasper Stubbs is an Australian amateur golfer who rose to prominence after winning the 2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.
That victory, his third win of his amateur career, earned him a spot at the Masters and The Open Championship in 2024, as well as an exemption into the 129th Amateur Championship.
Get to know Stubbs a little bit better with these 10 facts…
1. Stubbs, or Stubsy as he is known by his friends, was born on 16 December 2001 in Paynesville, Victoria in Australia.
2. He has won three times during his amateur career, including the Portsea Open Amateur and New Zealand Amateur Championship in 2022, and the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in 2023.
3. The biggest win of his career was at the 2023 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Royal Melbourne, which secured him a spot at the Masters, The Open Championship and the Amateur Championship in 2024. He came from six back of the lead heading into the final round to win in a playoff over China’s Wenyi Ding and Sampson Zheng.
4. Ranked 476th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Stubbs became the third highest ranked player in the history of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship to win the title, behind Hideki Matsuyama (544) in 2011 and Tianlang Guan (490) in 2012.
5. One of his golfing idols growing up was fellow Australian Adam Scott. He managed to play a round with the 2013 Masters champion and get some advice on Augusta National.
6. Stubbs has been playing and watching golf ever since he was a kid. His earliest memory watching the Masters on TV was in 2011, when Charl Schwarzel edged out Australian trio Marc Leishman, Adam Scott, and Jason Day. He said his dad woke him up on Monday morning in Australia to watch the final round on TV before going to school.
7. Stubbs said he has spent countless hours playing Augusta National on the Playstation, which gave him a good understanding of every hole at the iconic course ahead of making his Masters debut in 2024.
8. During his spare time, he helps his dad run their family business.
9. His favorite thing to do outside of golf is work out in the gym.
10. His sister Piper is also an avid golfer and plays collegiate golf in the United States for South Dakota State University.
