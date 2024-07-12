What Is Scottie Scheffler's Open Championship Record?
Scottie Scheffler has appeared in The Open just three times so far, and his results have been getting a bit worse each time
Despite being almost untouchable as the best player in the world over the last year or so Scottie Scheffler hasn't been around too long - which is illustrated by the fact he's only made three Open Championship appearances.
And despite a fine start the Texan hasn't really got to grips with links golf like he has with the rest of the game, with his result getting progressively worse since his debut.
Also unusually for Scheffler he's struggled for consistency out on the links, with four of his 12 Open rounds over par scuppering his chances of putting together a challenge.
He's a combined 16 under par for his three Open Championships though and hasn't finished a tournament over par, and he's so good that it surely won't be long before everything clicks into place. Could it be this year at Royal Troon?
2021 Royal St George's
Finish: T8
Score: -7 (67, 66, 69, 71)
Scottie Scheffler made a fine Open debut at Royal St George's as he finished in the top 10, but Collin Morikawa had an even better one as he lifted the Claret Jug at the very first time of asking.
It was a second Major triumph for Morikawa and hugely overshadowed Scheffler finishing in T8 on seven under - which was eight shots worse off than his fellow American's winning score.
He was only three shots off Morikawa going into Sunday's final round after three solid scores in the 60s left him in T4 after Saturday's third round and well within striking distance of leader Louis Oosthuizen.
Thinking back, it was an incredible achievement by Morikawa, who also won the PGA Championship on his debut, as he shot 66 to clinch The Open while Scheffler could just not get going with his worst round of the week scuppering his chances.
2022 St Andrews
Finish: T21
Score: -9 (68, 68, 69, 74)
Two strokes better off to par for Scheffler at the Home of Golf but a drop outside of the top 20 finishers as again a poor Sunday finish cost him any chance of victory.
He was always there or thereabouts at St Andrews, as he ended each day in T5, T6 and then T5 at the end of Saturday on 11 under.
That was still five shots off leading pair Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, but only a shot behind eventual winner Cameron Smith - who shot a stunning final round of 64 to claim the Claret Jug.
The Australian was a full 10 shots better than Scheffler on Sunday, with his 74 his worst round of the week by five and another desperately disappointing way to end a promising week.
2023 Royal Liverpool
Finish: T23
Score: E (70, 75, 72, 67)
Scheffler enjoyed his best Open final round at Royal Liverpool last year, but ironically his worst finish to date after struggling on Friday in particular.
Tough conditions on the Wirral peninsula led to a bit of a grind for the entire field, but it was in the greens in particular where Scheffler struggled.
He was in an astonishing run of ball striking form at the time and was either leading or right up there off the tee, finding fairways and approaching the green - but was struggling to just put the ball in the hole.
Brian Harman was very much not, with the left-handers huge headed putter being a huge reason for his success, while Scheffler's struggles with the flat stick were a massive reason he went home empty handed.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
