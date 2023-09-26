Ryder Cup 2023 Latest News And Press Conferences - Live Updates

Refresh

TIGER AT THE RYDER CUP? NOPE (Image credit: Getty Images) Here's what Zach Johnson said: "No, Tiger will not be joining us in Italy. He's got a lot on his plate. “As far as conferring with him, communicating with him, I mean, we have up to this point, and he is one of - he understands that now that our feet are on the ground, it's probably kind of best that we navigate this ourselves. “At this point, it's more encouragement on his side, whether he's texting the guys or texting the vice captains and captains, he's there to encourage because he's very invested in what we do year-in and year-out with Team USA, and that has never ceased and I'm grateful for that. “I mean, he's the best player of our generation. Thankfully he's an American. We are going to utilize his knowledge and his wisdom and his candor and his passion the best we can.”

RYDER CUP SCHEDULE The first foursomes game goes out at 7.35am CET (8.35am BST/1.35am ET). The afternoon fourball matches begin at 12.25pm (1.25pm BST/6.25am ET). This repeats on Saturday, with Sunday then seeing the 12 singles matches. The first singles match goes out at 11.35am CET (12.35pm BST/5.25am ET).

WHERE IT ALL BEGINS ON FRIDAY (Image credit: Getty Images) This place is going to be buzzing come Friday morning, what a 1st tee!

LUKE DONALD ON SERGIO (Image credit: Getty Images) The Ryder Cup's all-time points scorer Sergio Garcia isn't in Rome this week after joining LIV Golf and then resigning his DP World Tour membership. “Obviously we know the situation with Sergio," Luke Donald said in his press conference yesterday. "He resigned his situation five months ago, and once that happened, he was ineligible for me to even consider him."

BIG CROWDS ALREADY (Image credit: Getty Images) Big crowds out there following the players this morning in Rome, and it's only Tuesday! Here's Koepka hitting a drive, playing alongside Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Sam Burns.

ZACH JOHNSON ON BRYSON... US captain Zach Johnson was asked about not calling Bryson DeChambeau in yesterday's press conference. (Image credit: Getty Images) He said: “We have a points system within The PGA of America, within the Ryder Cup USA. It's pretty evident that of how you garner points and which tournaments can accumulate points. "I have my own, probably, a top 30, but when it got down towards the end of the process, it was the top 20, the top 25 guys in that point system that I felt like had the merit and certainly, well, should have my full attention." Johnson also said the players in that category were the only ones he gave serious consideration to for his wildcard picks. He continued: “That's where I was. I was basically in the top 20, top 25 guys in points when it came down to formulating this Team USA.”

TEAM USA OUT ON THE COURSE TOO And here are the Team USA pairings this morning. Zach Johnson looks to be going with the pod system once again this week... Now on the tee ⛳#GoUSA pic.twitter.com/8DN2Oq0b1CSeptember 26, 2023 See more

TEAM EUROPE PRACTICE GROUPS THS MORNING Team Europe are out on the course this morning...do these groups give an insight into what some of the pairings may be? The European practice groups for today 🇪🇺#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/6hiccEULqPSeptember 26, 2023 See more

TEAM EUROPE (Image credit: Getty Images) Team Europe have had their team photos this morning - what a team!

HATLESS RORY IN ROME (Image credit: Getty Images) Rory is out on the course this morning in the Rome sunshine. Hatless as always in the Ryder Cup!