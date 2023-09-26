Live

Ryder Cup 2023 Latest News And Press Conferences - Live Updates

The players are on course this morning at Marco Simone and we have plenty of press conferences to come

Elliott Heath
By Elliott Heath
last updated
Contributions from
Mike Hall, Jonny Leighfield, Joe Ferguson

Ryder Cup 1st tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's Ryder Cup week!

Europe and USA's best have descended on Rome's Marco Simone Golf and Country Club to battle it out for the iconic gold trophy.

Play gets underway on Friday morning but the players are on-site today for press conferences and practice rounds.

Follow our live updates throughout the day to stay in touch with all the latest news and quotes from the 2023 Ryder Cup

Live updates from:

Elliott Heath at the 2022 Masters
Elliott Heath
Refresh

TIGER AT THE RYDER CUP? NOPE

Zach Johnson and Tiger Woods during the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's what Zach Johnson said:

"No, Tiger will not be joining us in Italy. He's got a lot on his plate.

“As far as conferring with him, communicating with him, I mean, we have up to this point, and he is one of - he understands that now that our feet are on the ground, it's probably kind of best that we navigate this ourselves.

“At this point, it's more encouragement on his side, whether he's texting the guys or texting the vice captains and captains, he's there to encourage because he's very invested in what we do year-in and year-out with Team USA, and that has never ceased and I'm grateful for that.

“I mean, he's the best player of our generation. Thankfully he's an American. We are going to utilize his knowledge and his wisdom and his candor and his passion the best we can.”

RYDER CUP SCHEDULE

The first foursomes game goes out at 7.35am CET (8.35am BST/1.35am ET).

The afternoon fourball matches begin at 12.25pm (1.25pm BST/6.25am ET).

This repeats on Saturday, with Sunday then seeing the 12 singles matches.

The first singles match goes out at 11.35am CET (12.35pm BST/5.25am ET).

WHERE IT ALL BEGINS ON FRIDAY

Ryder Cup 1st tee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This place is going to be buzzing come Friday morning, what a 1st tee!

LUKE DONALD ON SERGIO

Luke Donald talks to the media ahead of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ryder Cup's all-time points scorer Sergio Garcia isn't in Rome this week after joining LIV Golf and then resigning his DP World Tour membership.

“Obviously we know the situation with Sergio," Luke Donald said in his press conference yesterday. "He resigned his situation five months ago, and once that happened, he was ineligible for me to even consider him."

BIG CROWDS ALREADY

Brooks Koepka hits a drive

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Big crowds out there following the players this morning in Rome, and it's only Tuesday!

Here's Koepka hitting a drive, playing alongside Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Sam Burns.

ZACH JOHNSON ON BRYSON...

US captain Zach Johnson was asked about not calling Bryson DeChambeau in yesterday's press conference.

Zach Johnson talks to the media at Marco Simone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “We have a points system within The PGA of America, within the Ryder Cup USA. It's pretty evident that of how you garner points and which tournaments can accumulate points.

"I have my own, probably, a top 30, but when it got down towards the end of the process, it was the top 20, the top 25 guys in that point system that I felt like had the merit and certainly, well, should have my full attention."

Johnson also said the players in that category were the only ones he gave serious consideration to for his wildcard picks. He continued: “That's where I was. I was basically in the top 20, top 25 guys in points when it came down to formulating this Team USA.”

TEAM USA OUT ON THE COURSE TOO

And here are the Team USA pairings this morning. Zach Johnson looks to be going with the pod system once again this week...

See more

TEAM EUROPE PRACTICE GROUPS THS MORNING

Team Europe are out on the course this morning...do these groups give an insight into what some of the pairings may be?

See more

TEAM EUROPE

Team Europe line up for a photo ahead of the Ryder Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Europe have had their team photos this morning - what a team!

HATLESS RORY IN ROME

Rory McIlroy hits a drive in Ryder Cup practice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory is out on the course this morning in the Rome sunshine. Hatless as always in the Ryder Cup!

Good morning from Rome!

We have a busy day in store at the Ryder Cup today with players on the course and a number of press conferences. Follow along all day for live updates.

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.