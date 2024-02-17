Genesis Invitational LIVE: Patrick Cantlay's Lead Cut To Four Shots

Refresh

He cards his first bogey for 23 holes, on the 3rd hole. List makes par and so is now only four shots adrift of the leader.

Debuting in 1926 at Los Angeles Country Club as the Los Angeles Open, the tournament has been staged at various courses throughout Los Angeles. In all, eleven courses have held the event, five of them doing so only once. But it has been mainly contested around the Riviera Country Club (60 times) and Rancho Park (17 times). Indeed, since 1973 only twice has it not been held at The Riviera Country Club – in 1983, when it returned to Rancho Park; and in 1998 when it was held at Valencia Country Club for the only time.

He is round in 73. His only birdie came on the 18th courtesy of a superb approach shot. He shares last spot with Charley Hoffman and Emiliano Grillo, who have joined him in the clubhouse on +2 for the tournament.

Rory McIlroy is two under after 14 holes for today's round, with four birdies and two bogeys. He is T26. He has also just driven his ball past the group ahead on the 15th fairway.

No longer an Open

My Sky TV listings calls this event the Genesis Open. It is in fact now the Genesis Invitational, the name having changed after the 2019 event. This is one of several name changes the event has undergone. It started life in 1926 as the Los Angeles Open, which it remained as until 1995 when it became the Nissan Open, Nissan having been the title sponsors since 1989 (but originally their sponsorship merely change the name to the Nissan Los Angeles Open). In 2008 it became the Northern Trust Open, and in 2017 the Genesis Open.

The difference may seem insignificant but an ‘open; and an ‘invitational’ are different types of event, at least in terms of how you get to play in them. An open has a dedicated qualifying process for people to enter to try to get to play in the event; in an invitational places are awarded in the event by invitation. In reality, invitationals also normally have an ersatz qualifying process in that most of the invitations have been pre-determined to go to those who have achieved certain accomplishments.

For the Genesis Invitational there were a series of criteria for those who would get an invitation: the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings, the Aon Next 10 (which for this event are those placed 51-60 in the final FedExCup Fall standings) and the Aon Swing 5 (the top points earners not already exempt from the previous four Full-Field events), the leading finisher from the Race to Dubai not otherwise exempt and current-year tournament winners.

So only five of the field have had what one might call a discretionary invite, although termed as exemptions, and one of those went to the tournament host Tiger Woods. The others went to Adam Scott, Gary Woodland, Will Zalatoris and Chase Johnson. Chase Johnson was invited as the Charlie Sifford Award Winner. Since 2009, an exemption has been given to a golfer from a minority background. In 2017, it was named after Charlie Sifford, the first African-American player to compete on the PGA Tour and who won the 1969 Los Angeles Open at Rancho Park.

The previous Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption recipients have been Vincent Johnson (2009), Joshua Wooding (2010), Joseph Bramlett (2011, 2020), Andy Walker (2012), Jeremiah Wooding (2013), Harold Varner III (2014), Carlos Sainz Jr. (2015), J.J. Spaun (2016), Kevin M. Hall (2017), Cameron Champ (2018), Tim O’Neal (2019), Willie Mack III (2021), Aaron Beverly (2022) and Marcus Byrd (2023).

Chase Johnson names Tiger Woods as his hero and some of his life story is the same. Well a tiny bit – he started equally young, Chase’s father, Mel, is said to have put a golf club in his two-year-old son’s hands and the first words Chase are said to have said is “da ball” referencing a golf ball.

Johnson is a fan of the Harry Potter book and is said to listen to them when he practices. Either he cannot practise that much, or he must know the books almost word for word now.

All the exempt players, other than Tiger Woods, made it through to the weekend. Will Zalatoris is currently T6; Adam Scott T9; Gary Woodland T43 and Chase Johnson T50.