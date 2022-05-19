Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Golf Rules Explained: Local Rules

Given that it is played on a wide open natural landscape, the rules of golf need to cover a whole host of different scenarios to keep the game as equitable as possible. The are 24 different rules in total but each golf course will also have its own set of laws, called Local Rules. In this video and article, rules guru Jeremy Ellwood looks at what this covers and some of the most common elements that every golfer should be aware of.

The local rules for each course are usually written on the back of the scorecard and you will also find them on club noticeboards and websites. For the most part, they tend to focus on features that are unique to the particular course you're about to play. For instance, there might be a road that runs parallel to a part of the course or a boundary wall or fence that is either out of bounds or an immovable obstruction. The local rules on the back of the scorecard will explain exactly how areas like this are to be treated.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Probably the most common local rule surrounds preferred lies. As many golf courses get wet during the winter months, this local rules allow for players to mark their ball, pick it up, clean it and find a good lie within six inches of where it was initially sitting. This is often referred to as winter rules. Likewise, it is not uncommon for local rules to offer relief from temporary conditions like staked trees, open drains or aeration holes.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Another common (but certainly not ever-present) local rule relates to sprinkler heads. Under the rules of golf you only get relief from a sprinkler head if it directly affects your lie, the line of your intended swing or your stance. However, many clubs adopt a local rule that allows relief to be taken if the sprinkler head is on your line of play, and within two club-lengths of the green, and is within two club-lengths of the ball.

A Local Rules will no longer be required for stone removal

The last major set of golf rules revisions came into p0lay at the beginning of 2019. As these came into play, three things that were only permissible via Local Rule have become Rules of Golf, so Local Rules are no longer be required for...

1) Removing stones in bunkers - With the 2019 Rules now allowing the removal of loose impediments in bunkers, Local Rules allowing the removal of stones will no longer be required. A note of caution, though: you will still be penalised if your ball moves when you're removing a loose impediment from a bunker.

2) Embedded ball relief away from closely mown area - Unless a Local Rule is in force, free relief for embedded balls is currently restricted to closely mown areas. From 2019, such free relief will be available anywhere in the 'general area' (currently known as 'through the green'), other than when embedded in sand. Clubs may still limit it to areas cut to fairway heigh or less via Local Rules, but we doubt many will.

3) Use of Distance Measuring Devices (DMDs) - They may now be almost universal, but at the moment DMDs are still only permitted via Local Rule. That will change in 2019, although clubs may still choose to outlaw them via Local Rule (again, we doubt many will!).