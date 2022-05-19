Golf Rules Explained: Local Rules
The new golf rules have come into play, here's an explainer on the Local Rules changes...
Given that it is played on a wide open natural landscape, the rules of golf need to cover a whole host of different scenarios to keep the game as equitable as possible. The are 24 different rules in total but each golf course will also have its own set of laws, called Local Rules. In this video and article, rules guru Jeremy Ellwood looks at what this covers and some of the most common elements that every golfer should be aware of.
The local rules for each course are usually written on the back of the scorecard and you will also find them on club noticeboards and websites. For the most part, they tend to focus on features that are unique to the particular course you're about to play. For instance, there might be a road that runs parallel to a part of the course or a boundary wall or fence that is either out of bounds or an immovable obstruction. The local rules on the back of the scorecard will explain exactly how areas like this are to be treated.
Probably the most common local rule surrounds preferred lies. As many golf courses get wet during the winter months, this local rules allow for players to mark their ball, pick it up, clean it and find a good lie within six inches of where it was initially sitting. This is often referred to as winter rules. Likewise, it is not uncommon for local rules to offer relief from temporary conditions like staked trees, open drains or aeration holes.
Another common (but certainly not ever-present) local rule relates to sprinkler heads. Under the rules of golf you only get relief from a sprinkler head if it directly affects your lie, the line of your intended swing or your stance. However, many clubs adopt a local rule that allows relief to be taken if the sprinkler head is on your line of play, and within two club-lengths of the green, and is within two club-lengths of the ball.
The last major set of golf rules revisions came into p0lay at the beginning of 2019. As these came into play, three things that were only permissible via Local Rule have become Rules of Golf, so Local Rules are no longer be required for...
1) Removing stones in bunkers - With the 2019 Rules now allowing the removal of loose impediments in bunkers, Local Rules allowing the removal of stones will no longer be required. A note of caution, though: you will still be penalised if your ball moves when you're removing a loose impediment from a bunker.
2) Embedded ball relief away from closely mown area - Unless a Local Rule is in force, free relief for embedded balls is currently restricted to closely mown areas. From 2019, such free relief will be available anywhere in the 'general area' (currently known as 'through the green'), other than when embedded in sand. Clubs may still limit it to areas cut to fairway heigh or less via Local Rules, but we doubt many will.
3) Use of Distance Measuring Devices (DMDs) - They may now be almost universal, but at the moment DMDs are still only permitted via Local Rule. That will change in 2019, although clubs may still choose to outlaw them via Local Rule (again, we doubt many will!).
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly across the whole spectrum from courses and Rules to equipment and even instruction despite his own somewhat iffy swing (he knows how to do it, but just can't do it himself). He also edits The Golf Club Secretary Newsletter, has authored or co-authored three books and written for a number of national papers including The Telegraph and The Independent. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 89 of the Next 100. He has played well over 900 courses worldwide in 35 countries, but put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content. On his first trip to Abu Dhabi a decade ago he foolishly asked Paul Casey what sort of a record he had around the course there. "Well, I've won it twice if that's what you mean!" came the reply...
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
