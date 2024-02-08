The basic answer to the question, “What Happens If You Play Out Of Turn In Golf?” is that there is no penalty for playing out of turn in stroke play. In match play, although there’s no penalty, your opponent can demand that you take the stroke again. But there are some further details worth being aware of. Let’s consider both match play and stroke play in turn.

Match Play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In match play, the order of play is fundamental as it can affect the outcome of a hole. For example – If a player hits into a hazard then their opponent may choose a different strategy to the one they would have opted for had they been playing first. Therefore, play should be in turn and, if a player makes a stroke out of turn then the opponent can cancel that stroke and ask them to play it again.

In the 2000 Solheim Cup, played at Loch Lomond Golf Club in Scotland, Sweden’s Annika Sorenstam was on a roll after winning both her matches on the opening day. On day two, playing again with Janice Moodie, Sorenstam thought she had drawn her match against Kelly Robbins and Pat Hurst level when she chipped in on the 13th. But the Americans had a consultation with captain Pat Bradley and decided Sorenstam had played out of turn, and that Robbins (although on the putting surface) was actually further away. They ordered the Swede to play the shot again and she was unable to repeat the chip-in. The US pairing went on to win the match.

The Americans were fully entitled to make Sorenstam play again within The Rules of Golf. Specifically, it’s Rule 6.4a(2). It says - "If the player plays when it was the opponent's turn to play, there is no penalty but the opponent may cancel the stroke.” The player must cancel the stroke promptly and once cancelled, they cannot retract the cancellation.

Importantly – it’s not a requirement for the opponent to cancel the stroke if the player has played out of turn. If someone plays out of turn and hits a poor shot then, of course, it’s likely that the opponent will just allow play to continue.

In match play, a player may invite their opponent to play out of turn to save time, (if perhaps a ruling is required for instance.) An opponent may also request to play out of turn. If there is an agreement to do either of these then the player would no longer be able to cancel their opponent’s shot. An opponent can decline to play out of turn if they would rather see what the outcome of the player’s shot is.

Stroke Play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no penalty for playing out of turn in stroke play. In fact, with the welcome advent of ready golf, playing out of turn when it is safe and responsible to do so is encouraged.

As long as everyone is ready to play in turn, then the guidelines are still that play should continue in this fashion. However, if it will expedite play for a player to make their stroke out of turn they are encouraged to do so.

There is one exception when a penalty may be applied in stroke play. That is – If two or more players agree to play out of turn to give one of them an advantage and one of them then plays out of turn. Basically, if one player is in the lead in an event and those in the same group who are chasing come to an agreement to allow one of them to play out of turn to try and put the pressure on – Say to make a birdie putt before the leader has a chance at their effort… If players do this, each player who made the agreement will receive a two-stroke (General) penalty.