Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Every golfer, regardless of handicap, will hit their ball into trouble from time-to-time. Knowing how to proceed under the rules in this scenario is an absolute must. Most golfers know the most sensible tactic is to play a provisional ball, which becomes the one in play if you can’t find your original ball. However, what happens if you lose your provisional ball? This video and article tells you everything you need to know.

The first thing to say is that if you find your original ball, then it doesn’t matter. In this scenario you must carry on with your original ball and you will not lose any shots. However, things do start to get a little more costly if the original is lost and you then also can’t find your provisional.

Importantly, the rules do allow you to play another provisional ball if you think your first and second attempts might both be lost. Of course, you would need to declare your intention to play another provisional to your playing partners before you make the shot.

If this was a tee shot, and both the original and first provisional ball were both lost, then your second provisional would be your fifth shot.

If you choose not to play a second provisional and you fail to find your original ball and your provisional, you would then have to go back to where you last played from and have another go under penalty of Stroke And Distance.

The last thing to say is that it is worth considering what format of competition you are playing in here. If you’re competing in a Stableford, and the first two balls were lost, it might well be worth questioning whether it is worth your while continuing to play the hole. Putting a blob down on your card might be your best option to keep play moving.