My Ball Came To Rest In An Animal Print In A Bunker. Is That A Free Drop?
Do you get a free drop from an animal’s foot mark in a bunker? If so, how do you go about taking relief?
There are some things in golf that seem a little unfair. Finding a divot hole in the middle of the fairway and having to play it as it lies feels harsh. Being forced to take a penalty drop from a fully flooded bunker is also a tough break.
But there are other scenarios when the Rules can come to your aid and potentially save you a shot, or maybe more. A key Rule to know with this in mind is Rule 16. It focuses on situations where you might get free relief from abnormal course conditions as well as from dangerous animal conditions and an embedded ball.
This is the Rule we must focus on to determine whether we get relief from an animal print in a bunker…
Firstly, let’s consider Rule 16.2… Relief from Dangerous Animal Condition. A dangerous condition is deemed to exist when a dangerous animal (a venomous snake, a bear or an alligator for instance) could cause serious physical injury to the player if they had to play the ball as it lies.
This Rule would not entitle you to free relief simply if your ball was in an animal print. But, if the print had been caused by a grizzly bear who was sitting beside your ball in the bunker, you would be entitled to free relief away from the danger…
It would make no difference how the ball was sitting in that case – it would be the dangerous animal condition you would get relief from, not the lie of the ball in an animal print.
What about relief from abnormal course conditions then, as per Rule 16.1? Does that Rule entitle you to relief from an animal print?
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Let’s first answer, what are abnormal course conditions? The definitions in the Rules say they are – An animal hole, ground under repair, an immovable obstruction or temporary water.
OK, an animal hole! Perhaps that entitles us to relief then. What is an animal hole?
This is the definition – It’s any hole dug in the ground by an animal that is not also defined as a loose impediment (such as worms or insects).
Animal hole also includes loose material the animal has dug from the hole, a worn-down track leading to the hole or risen ground resulting from an animal pushing from below – a mole hill for example.
The definitions go on to say – An animal hole does not include animal prints that are not part of a worn-down track leading into an animal hole.
So, unless your ball is in an animal print that is part of a worn-down track heading to an animal hole, you are not entitled to a free drop.
You do not get free relief from an animal print anywhere on the golf course unless it is part of a clear, worn trail leading to an animal hole and your ball is not in a penalty area.
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Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
Fergus is also a level-three qualified Rules official and referee.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
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