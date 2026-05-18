My Club Touched The Sand In A Bunker When I was Measuring My Relief Area. Is That A Penalty?

If you touch the sand in a bunker with your club before a shot, you may or may not have broken a Rule. What about if you do so when measuring for a drop?

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If you measure from here and touch the sand will it be a penalty?
If you measure from here and touch the sand will it be a penalty?
(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are various restrictions on touching the sand with a club in a bunker. Rule 12.2b lays out the circumstances in which you will incur a general penalty (two strokes in stroke play and loss of hole in match play) if you touch the sand in a bunker with your club before making a stroke.

You can’t touch the sand with your club to test the condition of the sand. You can’t touch the sand right in front or right behind the ball with a club unless you are fairly searching for the ball or moving a loose impediment.

You can’t touch the sand with a club when making a practice swing or when making the backswing for your stroke.

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One of those circumstances is “Measuring, marking, lifting, replacing or taking other actions under a Rule."

You can’t go beyond measuring and marking though. If, say, you were to measure one club length and drag the club repeatedly round in a semi-circle, smoothing the sand to create a super-smooth relief area, you would be breaking Rule 8.1a by improving the conditions affecting the stroke.

It’s important to be careful though and it’s worth checking Rule 12.2 fully to see when you can and can’t touch your club to the sand in a bunker.

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Fergus Bisset
Fergus Bisset
Contributing Editor

Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.

Fergus is also a level-three qualified Rules official and referee.

He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins.

Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?

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