Can You Wear Headphones On The Golf Course?
Wearing headphones on the course may reduce your chances of hearing and reacting to a shout of 'Fore!' but what do the Rules of Golf have to say about them?
It may or may not be a wise thing to do from a health and safety perspective, but the simple answer to the headline question here from a Rules of Golf perspective is, yes, but with a couple of limitations as mentioned in Rule 4.3(a). In essence, the answer to this question is pretty much the same as the answer to ‘Can You Play Music From A Speaker During A Golf Competition?’, which you will also find on the Golf Monthly website.
As with that article, we’re not really addressing whether you should wear headphones on the course during a competition, but rather whether or not you can from a Rules perspective. For many, a round of golf is a social occasion with chit-chat and banter all part of the experience. If one of the group sends out a clear message that they’re not interested in conversation or social interaction for the next four hours by sticking on a pair of headphones, many golfers would understandably be a bit miffed and possibly resolve to make that their last ever game with the can-wearer.
But what about the legality of it from a Rules perspective? Well, it all depends on what the purpose of the headphones is and what you’re playing through them. Rule 4.3a(4) says simply this:
Allowed
Listening to audio or watching video on matters unrelated to the competition being played (such as a news report or background music). But in doing so, consideration should be shown to others (see Rule 1.2).
Not Allowed
Listening to music or other audio to eliminate distractions or to help with swing tempo.
In our speaker story mentioned earlier, we then cross-referenced with Rule 1.2, which addresses standards of player conduct, part of which is “not distracting the play of another player”. Clearly, if headphones rather than speakers are involved, this would be extremely unlikely via all but the tinniest of headphones and the volume set to 11… and even then!
Ultimately then, this one comes down to integrity and the player being honest about what they're playing, although in an age of highly effective noise-cancelling headphones, eliminating distractions must become a more serious possibility than in the case of playing music through a speaker. In my view, it could be quite hard to argue that wearing such headphones isn’t to eliminate distractions as surely that is the sole purpose of noise cancellation?
Beyond that, could someone be playing a particular song, having discovered that its tempo or timbre helps them with their golf swing’s tempo? I guess the only way to know for sure would be to ask them, but then we’re into the realms of one man’s or woman’s word against another’s, and surely few golfers would really want to get involved in such a to-and-fro? If you’re looking for a further steer, I’m afraid the Clarifications in the Rules have nothing further to say about Rule 4.3a(4), so the Rule itself is all you’ve got to go on.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Certainly for me, it’s something I’ve never encountered in 44 years of playing the game, so unless you know otherwise, it’s surely something not worth getting too worked up about? And those who really dislike the notion will be pleased to know that committees may choose to prohibit or restrict the use of audio and video devices via Model Local Rule G-8, as follows:
Model Local Rule G-8
Rule 4.3a(4) is modified in this way: During a round, a player must not listen to or watch content of any nature on a personal audio or video device.
Penalty for breach of Local Rule – see Rule 4.3.
Rule 4.3 says that it’s the general penalty for a first breach and disqualification for a second. The more likely ‘penalty’, though, is surely self-inflicted isolation and a dwindling list of fellow golfers keen to head out with the headphone-wearing perpetrator.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Picks, Predictions And Odds
The first event of the Florida Swing gets underway at the Cognizant Classic, where players will tackle one of the toughest layouts on the PGA Tour calendar
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Investec South African Open Championship 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
The DP World Tour continues with a huge event at Durban Country Club as the South African Open Championship takes place - here are our picks to win...
By Jonny Leighfield Published