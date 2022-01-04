Did You Know You Can Get Disqualified For Serious Misconduct?

The first rule of Fight Club and the first rule of golf are surprisingly similar. Whilst you are encouraged to talk about golf as much as humanly possible, they are both about conduct. Raymond Floyd once said “they call it golf because all other four letter words were taken” and as true as that may be, if your actions are considered to be misconduct, you can be disqualified.

The rules of golf can be complex but the first rule is simple. Firstly, you must play the course and the ball as it lies and play by the rules and the spirit of the game. Within that you must act with integrity, honesty and show consideration to others and the golf course.

Strictly speaking there is no penalty within the rules for failing to act in this way, except that the Committee may disqualify a player for acting contrary to the spirit of the game if it finds the player has committed serious misconduct.

Penalties other than disqualification may be imposed for player misconduct if those penalties are adopted as part of a Code of Conduct under Rule 1.2b. If the Committee does not set a Code of Conduct, the only penalty available for an act that is contrary is disqualification.

What Is Serious Misconduct in golf?

In short, misconduct is behaviour and actions that are far removed from the expected norm in golf where the most severe sanction of removing a person from a competition is justified. By and large this includes dishonesty, deliberately interfering with another player’s rights, causing damage or endangering the safety of others.

When considering a disqualification, the Committee will take into account all facts before determining its severity. Even if the Committee determines the misconduct to be serious, it may take the view that it is appropriate to warn the player instead of disqualifying in the first instance.

Whilst the R&A don't provide an exhaustive list of possible actions that could be deemed misconduct, and it is down to the Committee to determine the severity of the actions, this might help:

Intentionally causing serious damage to a putting green

Slamming a club to the ground and causing damage to the turf

Disagreeing with the course setup and taking action to move tee-markers or boundary stakes

Throwing a club towards another player or spectator

Deliberately distracting another player whilst they are making a stroke

Repeatedly refusing to lift a ball at rest when it interferes with another player

Deliberately playing away from the hole and then towards the hole to assist the player's partner (such as helping the player's partner learn the break on the putting green)

Deliberately not playing in accordance with the rules and potentially gaining a significant advantage by doing so, despite incurring a penalty for a breach of the relevant rule

Repeatedly using vulgar or offensive language

Using a handicap that has been established for the purpose of providing an unfair advantage or using the round being played to establish such a handicap

Disqualification for misconduct is rare but cast your mind back to the 2019 Saudi Invitational where Sergio Garcia was disqualified for intentionally damaging the green in frustration.