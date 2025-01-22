Can You Play Music From A Speaker During A Golf Competition?
We'll all have our views on whether or not you should play music out on the course, but from a Rules perspective, can you play music from a speaker during a golf competition?
I bet this is one that golf’s early rulemakers never thought they’d have to consider, with the unwieldiness and immobility of the gramophones of old making such a notion a non-starter regardless of legality or otherwise.
But, as is so often the case, the advance of technology makes it a question that could well need addressing these days, following the arrival of Bluetooth earbuds and, more pertinently to our headline question, the best portable golf Bluetooth speakers, some of which really dress themselves up in golf clothing by also offering yardage information and distances.
We’re not generally addressing here whether you should play music from a speaker during a golf competition from an etiquette perspective, but whether or not you can from a Rules perspective. We’ll all have our own views on the former, and mine remains in the ‘thanks, but no thanks’ camp. Among the many reasons I play golf, getting away from the noise of everyday life would sit pretty near the top of the list, so the last thing I want to hear on the golf course is someone else’s music.
But what about the legality of it from a Rules perspective? Well, essentially, they say no problem subject to a couple of things you can’t use music to assist you with. It’s probably easiest if I simply cut and paste the relevant Rule here relating to audio and video – Rule 4.3a(4) – which states:
Allowed
Listening to audio or watching video on matters unrelated to the competition being played (such as a news report or background music). But in doing so, consideration should be shown to others (see Rule 1.2).
Not Allowed
Listening to music or other audio to eliminate distractions or to help with swing tempo.
There’s then an additional element about video in the ‘not allowed’ section, but it’s not really relevant to our question here.
If we then cross-reference with Rule 1.2, which addresses standards of player conduct, what does this have to say on the matter? Well, the relevant wording for us in that Rule is about showing consideration to others “by not distracting the play of another player”.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
This, of course, makes it a bit of a judgement call and takes us into that slightly uncomfortable realm of one person’s views or words against another’s. Under the Rules, there’s no penalty anyway unless the ‘offence’ is sufficient to be considered “serious misconduct”, in which case the player of the music could potentially be disqualified “for acting contrary to the spirit of the game”.
However, given that serious misconduct is “player behaviour that is so far removed from what is expected in golf that the most severe sanction of removing a player from the competition is justified”, such an outcome would seem fairly unlikely.
One would hope that golfers wouldn’t have music playing loudly if they knew it was annoying or distracting others out on the course, but we also know that people are different and there will undoubtedly me some more than happy to challenge what they see as golf’s outdated status quo.
You will have to make your own call on that, but in the meantime, some will be pleased to learn that Model Local Rule G-8 is available to committees, allowing them to prohibit or restrict the use of audio and video devices:
Model Local Rule G-8
Rule 4.3a(4) is modified in this way: During a round, a player must not listen to or watch content of any nature on a personal audio or video device.
Penalty for Breach of Local Rule – see Rule 4.3.
If we now head back to Rule 4.3, we will find that the penalty is the general penalty for a first breach and disqualification for a second breach.
This penalty would be the same if you were deemed to be “listening to music or other audio to eliminate distractions or to help with swing tempo”, so if you had found and perfected golf’s equivalent of The Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive for carrying out CPR and tried to use it in a competition, it would be two shots in stroke play or loss of hole in match play the first time, then the long walk back to the clubhouse for a repeat offence.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
-
-
Greg Norman Confirms Final Day With LIV And Claims He Has 'Changed The Game Of Golf More Than People Realize'
In his first interview since being officially replaced as LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman spoke to Australian Golf Digest about TGL, changing the game, and his future plans
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
7 Fun Golf Range Games To Instantly Improve Your Skills
Forget boring golf practice! Find out how the latest golf range games will improve your golf
By Emma Booth Published