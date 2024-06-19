Is This The Coolest Putter Ever Made?

The Bradley Putter Company makes some special pieces but this one is off the charts...

Bradley Putter Company
(Image credit: Bradley Putter Company)
Joe Ferguson
By
published

While on one of my standard late night trawls of the internet, I recently stumbled across one of the most remarkable putters I had ever seen on reddit.com. The Bradley Putter Company, based in Oregon, has been making some extraordinary craft putters since 2017. These putters start as a solid block of wood before being lovingly shaped by owner and founder Bradley into true pieces of functional art.

Bradley Putter Company

(Image credit: Bradley Putter Company)

From there, Bradley offers just about any design details his clients can dream up, and on this occasion, the putter request came from an avid Star Wars fan requesting the use of an X-Wing model from the colossal movie franchise. For those not in the know, an X-Wing is a versatile Rebel Alliance starfighter that balances speed with firepower which may not be exactly the usual requirements of a putter, however the end result is spectacular.

"My client asked for an X-Wing putter, but I didn’t just want to throw one in acrylic and call it good. So I embedded it in a dark translucent swamp, then poured the fog and added vegetation to the wings."

Bradley Putter Company

I think this particular piece might be one of the coolest putters I have ever seen, but the ultra-custom fun does not stop there. A brief look on the Bradley Putter Company website unveils all manner of stunning designs, from Augusta National-inspired putters to putters depicting family homes and memories.

Image 1 of 3
Bradley Putter Company
(Image credit: Bradley Putter Company)

The customization comes through clever and precise use of acrylics and resins to create truly bespoke pieces that would make a fantastic and truly thoughtful gift for any golfer. While I have never used a wooden putter before and as such cannot attest to the performance and feel, this isn't the first wooden putter that has come across the Golf Monthly radar - they're certainly up there with the best putters in terms of feel off the face. Either way, if I was fortunate enough to receive one, it would not be hitting the greens, it would certainly be a showpiece taking pride of place in my office.

In a golf equipment world focussed so vehemently on optimal performance and data, it is a refreshing throwback to see a company putting so much passion, artistry, and individuality into club design. I am officially a Bradley Putter Company fan.

Joe Ferguson
Joe Ferguson
Staff Writer

 

Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade.  He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice. 

Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.

Joe's current What's In The Bag? 

Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"

Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX 43.25"

Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24'  3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts

Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy 54 and 60 degree - Project X LS 6.0 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9

Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x 

