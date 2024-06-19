Is This The Coolest Putter Ever Made?

While on one of my standard late night trawls of the internet, I recently stumbled across one of the most remarkable putters I had ever seen on reddit.com. The Bradley Putter Company, based in Oregon, has been making some extraordinary craft putters since 2017. These putters start as a solid block of wood before being lovingly shaped by owner and founder Bradley into true pieces of functional art.

(Image credit: Bradley Putter Company)

From there, Bradley offers just about any design details his clients can dream up, and on this occasion, the putter request came from an avid Star Wars fan requesting the use of an X-Wing model from the colossal movie franchise. For those not in the know, an X-Wing is a versatile Rebel Alliance starfighter that balances speed with firepower which may not be exactly the usual requirements of a putter, however the end result is spectacular.

"My client asked for an X-Wing putter, but I didn’t just want to throw one in acrylic and call it good. So I embedded it in a dark translucent swamp, then poured the fog and added vegetation to the wings." Bradley Putter Company

I think this particular piece might be one of the coolest putters I have ever seen, but the ultra-custom fun does not stop there. A brief look on the Bradley Putter Company website unveils all manner of stunning designs, from Augusta National-inspired putters to putters depicting family homes and memories.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bradley Putter Company) (Image credit: Bradley Putter Company) (Image credit: Bradley Putter Company)

The customization comes through clever and precise use of acrylics and resins to create truly bespoke pieces that would make a fantastic and truly thoughtful gift for any golfer. While I have never used a wooden putter before and as such cannot attest to the performance and feel, this isn't the first wooden putter that has come across the Golf Monthly radar - they're certainly up there with the best putters in terms of feel off the face. Either way, if I was fortunate enough to receive one, it would not be hitting the greens, it would certainly be a showpiece taking pride of place in my office.

In a golf equipment world focussed so vehemently on optimal performance and data, it is a refreshing throwback to see a company putting so much passion, artistry, and individuality into club design. I am officially a Bradley Putter Company fan.