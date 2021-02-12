TaylorMade has launched a second iteration of the Hi-Toe wedges that feature an all-new Raw face design

TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw Wedges Launched

TaylorMade has added another model to its Hi-Toe series with the launch of the new Milled Grind Hi-Toe Raw, building on the success of the Milled Grind 2, Hi-Toe and the Hi-Toe Big Foot.

The second iteration of the Hi-Toe features an all-new Raw Face, designed for increased spin and precision and encouraging better consistency out of the rough and on off-centre strikes.

Additionally, a new thick-thin topline design has allowed TaylorMade to redistribute weight elsewhere, optimising the CG location to improve feel and allow golfers the ability to better control the flight of their wedge shots.

The aged copper finish has also been updated, creating a classic looking club that will give golfers confidence at address.

All three sole designs – the standard bounce, low bounce and Big Foot (high bounce) – are milled to maximise the consistency of turf interaction and therefore performance.

But the big story centres around the new Raw Face Technology, with sharper, narrower and deeper grooves in the face, as well as laser etching, improving the overall consistency of the club across the entire face – even out the rough.

Furthermore, the face will rust over time, enhancing that classic look while preserving the consistency of spin golfers can expect across the club’s life.

Each Hi-Toe Raw wedge is constructed using 8620 carbon steel and features KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 115g Taper shafts, and Lamkin Crossline 360 grips.

The standard-bounce offering, which is suited for all types of playing conditions, is available in a range of lofts between 50° and 62°.

For golfers used to playing in firmer conditions, a 58° and a 60° wedge is available, while anyone who prefers a club they can rely on when the ground is soft, the Big-Foot edition features 15° of bounce and comes in lofts of 56°, 58° and 60°.

