The new Net Series is more affordable and portable than traditional studio options

Foresight Sports Reveals Net-Based Simulator

Foresight Sports Europe, the leading launch monitor and simulator brand, has added a new range to its Sim-In-A-Box (SIAB) simulator solutions.

The Net Series has been designed so that customers can experience the most true-to-life golf simulation without the need for a traditional simulator set-up.

The introduction of the Net Series, which Foresight Sports calls the ultimate net-based golf simulator solution, means customers can now enjoy the world’s leading golf simulation experience with complete flexibility and simplicity.

From range practice to course gameplay, it provides the precision and reliability that Foresight Sports is known for – the reason so many of the world’s top players and coaches can now be seen putting their trust in Foresight Sports launch monitors.

The Net Series is the perfect introduction to the ultimate true-to-life simulation experience.

Whether in a living room, spare room, garage or garden, all the customer requires is enough space to set-up the net, and swing a golf club, and they are ready to experience the most reliable golf practice and course play available.

With the choice of Foresight launch monitor, three premium net options, optimised laptop, FSX software, hitting mat and turf, the Net Series can be fully set-up and packed away in a matter of minutes, giving golfers total freedom to use their simulator where and when they wish.

“The most important part of any golf simulator is the quality of the technology measuring the golf ball. Without the most accurate golf ball measurement, you’ll never see the same ball flight that you do outside” explained Ed Doling, Director of Foresight Sports Europe.

“With the Net Series we are committed to providing the most true-to-life experience, while understanding that flexibility is hugely important and not everyone is able to have a permanent solution.”

It is available from Foresight Sports Europe and can be specified with any of the Foresight Sports GC family of launch monitors, giving added flexibility for customer requirements and budgets.

Golfers can also choose to spread the cost of their investment by taking advantage of Foresight’s consumer or business finance packages, meaning a Foresight Sports golf simulator is now available to more golfers than ever before.

More information on the Net Series