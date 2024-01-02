Can A Square Driver From 2007 Still Compete With A 2023 Model?
Joe Ferguson tests this unorthodox driver from 2007 to see how it stacks up versus a current model from the same brand
Our new Retro Review series is where we’ll be going back in time and taking a look at some iconic pieces of equipment to see if they still compete against their modern-day equivalents. First up is the Callaway Fusion FT-i driver, which caused quite a stir back when it launched 17 years ago. When you take the headcover off, it becomes apparent why… it’s square!
WATCH: Joe Ferguson compares the square Fusion FT-i driver with the current Paradym model
Original launch date: April 2007
Original RRP: £399
Price we paid: £63.99 from GolfClubs4Cash
Who used it on tour? No-one but Ernie Els, Phil Mickelson and Michael Campbell used the tour version
What was the tech?
The idea behind the Fusion FT-i was very much centred around high MOI and straight hitting thanks to the weight being spread as far into the corners as possible due to the geometry of the driver head. A lightweight carbon composite body helped further.
The shape itself will, and certainly did, divide opinion, but I actually found the straight lines really useful in terms of face alignment. The face sits very much onset from the shaft, which is an unusual look.
How did it perform?
For comparison, I put the Fusion FT-i up against 2023’s Callaway Paradym driver and the latter model certainly produced more appealing numbers when testing on Trackman. However, the Fusion FT-i was not without its own small victories. First, if you are a player who struggles with launch and getting enough height and hang time on your drives, the Fusion FT-i can provide this in abundance. The second benefit was some truly exceptional dispersion numbers – the Fusion FT-i produced some very tight groupings, to the point where I actually found it very difficult to miss a fairway! The feel and sound of the two drivers was very different, with the old driver producing a louder and more hollow acoustic than the Paradym. I have to say the feel off the face of the 2023 driver was more solid.
Conclusion
I thoroughly enjoyed my trip down memory lane hitting a driver that I actually had in the bag back in the day. While the Callaway Paradym very much held the advantage in key performance metrics, the FT-i was not without its merits. If you are a slower swinger looking for an easy-to-launch fairway-finding machine, then it will still do a good job for you.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Srixon ZX5 LS 9.5
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Taylormade MG4 54 and 60 degree
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'St Andrews Will Be The Best Week Of The Year' – A Preview Of The Women's 2024 Season
Former LET player and now leading pundit Sophie Walker looks ahead to the 2024 season which promises to throw up plenty of drama
By Sophie Walker Published
-
The Eight PGA Tour Signature Events In 2024
The group of elevated tournaments on the PGA Tour features an increase in prize money and FedEx Cup points - but what are they and when are they in 2024?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
5 Signs You Need A New Golf Bag
Does your current golf bag show any of these vital signs of wear and tear?
By Dan Parker Published
-
How A Simple $14 Gadget Has Transformed My Short Range Putting
Reading greens can be problematic for some golfers, but this spirit level ball marker on Amazon can certainly help on short putts
By David Usher Published
-
10 Things That Could Be Wrong With Your Golf Gear
Joel Tadman takes a look at 10 gear mistakes lots of golfers fall foul of
By Joel Tadman Published
-
I Went Through A £2,000 Putter Fitting And It Was Worth Every Penny
Ping is offering golfers the same kind of extensive putter fitting experience usually reserved for Tour Pros like Viktor Hovland. Here's what you can expect...
By David Usher Published
-
I Asked ChatGPT What The Most Forgiving Drivers Were With Surprising Results
Could an A.I. chatbot provide me with credible suggestions for forgiving drivers? The answer is no, but it wasn't a complete failure...
By Joel Tadman Published
-
What Irons Do The Top Ten Players In Approach To The Green On The PGA Tour Use?
What irons do the top ten players in 2023 for Strokes Gained approach to the green on the PGA Tour use? Let's take a look...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
What Is Driver Creeping?
We explain the term 'driver creeping' and look at +the effect it is having on the professional game
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
7 Traps To Avoid When Gifting For A Golfer
We run through the seven mistakes people often make when buying a gift for a golfer to ensure your present is warmly received
By Joel Tadman Published