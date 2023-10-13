Why Golf Must Set A Standard For Sustainability

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Golf courses cover some 12,000 square miles of our planet. We as a golfing community are custodians and users of these vital green spaces. Whether they are sanctuaries within urban areas or if they occupy space on less developed land, we in golf have a responsibility to maintain our playing grounds carefully and sustainably.

Sustainability is a topic that’s relevant in every aspect of life, whether it’s recycling, car-sharing, conserving water, buying locally, sourcing all products responsibly… we increasingly consider it, or at least we should. There’s no denying that nature is in decline and we need to do something to arrest the slide.

Golf provides an excellent vehicle to demonstrate this requirement and to offer proactive solutions about what we could do next.

The GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf works tirelessly to promote awareness of the environment and the importance of sustainability to our game. Founded 17 years ago, it is an international non-profit organisation set up to help reward, support and inspire credible sustainable action taken within golf.

The second annual Sustainable Golf Week, running 9th to 13th October 2023 was hosted by the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf with an aim of reinforcing the connection between golf and sustainability – to “Reflect, Celebrate and Drive Further.”

“Sustainable Golf Week is an opportunity for golf to reflect on some of the most pressing environmental and social issues of current and future generations,” said Jonathan Smith, Executive Director of GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf. “The world has limited time to overcome the twin challenges of nature loss and climate change. We need leaders, and golf has both the natural fit and natural advantage to deliver amongst all sports.”

This year the focus of Sustainable Golf Week has been firmly on the natural world, entirely dedicated to championing how the game is #BetterWithNature.

Objectives of Sustainable Golf Week

Jack's Point New Zealand (Image credit: Jack's Point)

During the week, the overarching objectives were:

Highlight the current plight of nature - To reinforce the message that the complex web of life that all species, including humans, depends upon is badly damaged, disrupted and under significant pressure. Urbanisation, deforestation, agricultural expansion and climate change are destroying, fragmenting, disturbing and degrading ecosystems. Nature is in a period of rapid decline, with over 70% of global biological diversity lost in the last 50 years.

Protect, Restore and Promote - Then to demonstrate how golf is already protecting, restoring and promoting the importance of nature, and ways in which the sport can deliver even greater positive impact in the years ahead. That there is a particular need for all those that manage land and green space to maximise their role in protecting, restoring and promoting nature.

Look to the future - Finally, to explore some of the key pinch points for golf and nature, to set out calls to action and steps that associations, facilities, tournaments and others across golf can take.

Protecting Nature

Walton Heath is leading the way in educating on sustainability (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Tuesday the focus was on how golf can ensure no net negative loss of biodiversity. Golf courses serve as sanctuaries for biodiversity with native grasses and wetlands, trees and wildlife. Clubs, tournaments and organisations within golf can strive to promote the role golf can play in maintaining crucial habitats for local wildlife. Clubs like Dundonald Links and Walton Heath are leading the way in educating staff, committees, members and visitors on conservation programs, re-wilding projects, planting and generally protecting nature.

Restoring Nature

The focus on Wednesday was how golf can further enrich the landscapes it manages. The game can be improved through restoration and further integration of biodiversity. Looking towards sustainable grasses like fescues and bents, increasing wooded and wildflower areas, restoring ponds and streams. With 70% of the world’s population expected to live in towns and cities by 2050, golf provides vital green spaces in densely populated spaces. Town planners and governments are increasingly seeing the importance of golf courses as green sanctuaries within urban areas. Course designers are now looking at the benefits of a natural approach, harking back to the ethos of great designers like Dr Alister MacKenzie who believed natural features were an essential part of the golfing experience.

Promoting Nature

On Thursday, the idea was to showcase how golf can play a major part in demonstrating the value of nature across society. Golf courses are being maintained (and constructed) in a sustainable fashion. Ecological surveys are conducted, sensitive habitats identified, golf is looking to work with nature and other businesses could learn from this approach. Golf can lead the way in considering the impact of materials and services used – where do raw materials come from, has there been deforestation, extraction or pollution to get them? How far have they travelled? Have they been recycled?

Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen is a champion for sustainability within golf (Image credit: Ladies European Tour)

By considering sustainability within all aspects of the game, golf can lead the way, not only within sport but also within society more generally to shine a spotlight on the natural environment and a need for a sustainable approach. Solheim Cup captain and GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf ambassador Suzann Pettersen summed it up when she said:

“Golf is played all around the world in different climates, landscapes and ecosystems, each course unique in its own way. And it is nature that makes this experience all the better. But nature is under threat and it is important we lead by example and inspire positive change to protect the land and species around us.”