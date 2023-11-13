Why Do Some Golfers Putt Without A Glove?
You rarely see a Tour pro putt with a glove on - but why?
It’s not unusual to see club golfers putting with a glove on. Often, weekend golfers or beginners don’t bother to slip it into their back pocket because they don’t think it makes a difference whether it’s on or off. Some would rather not bother with the hassle of removing it when they’re on the greens, and there are those who appreciate the warmth that a glove can provide, especially when the fingertips go numb in the winter.
The vast majority of Tour players – and we’re probably talking 99.99% here – remove their glove whenever they use their putter. In fact, a lot of players will slip their Cabretta leather gloves off between shots in order to let the hand breathe and avoid it becoming too wet with sweat.
Even if the best golf gloves are more than capable of absorbing sweat and working effectively in warm conditions, for a lot of players, removing the golf glove is a comfort thing. For some, the act of putting the golf glove back on ahead of a shot will also signal ‘go time’ and the start of the pre shot routine.
On the putting surfaces, though, the glove, more often than not, gets slipped into a back pocket. The majority of Tour professionals and club golfers will take it off when putting because it allows for better feel. To putt with one on feels strange. After all, it’s there for grip when you’re swinging a club, which isn’t required when taking the putter back and through at far less speed than a driver.
Ask one of the best putters in the world, like a Cameron Smith, to putt with a glove on for one tournament, and it’s unlikely that the stats would be greatly affected. However, over the course of the season it might make a difference, especially from long range, when players rely a lot more on feeling the club in their hands to get the distance control spot on.
You might sometimes see the odd Tour player putting with a glove on. For some, the performance gains compared to putting with a glove off are minimal, perhaps even zero – so why bother to take it off just because most other players do?
Wear and tear is certainly a factor for club golfers. The best golf gloves might offer decent durability, but they don’t come cheap and if you play regularly, they will lose their shape and become less effective over time. After about 15 rounds, perhaps 20 max, you’re probably going to need to change it, so why put it on if you don’t need to?
Like so many other things in golf, it really comes down to personal preference. If you don’t find that it makes a difference as to whether you putt with a glove on, and it doesn’t have a negative impact on feel, then who are we to say it’s not the right thing to do?
For others, wearing a glove when putting just feels wrong, and if the vast majority of pros say the same, that’s more than a good enough reason to take it off.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
'Life Has Given Me So Many Great Things And In The Process It Kicks My Butt, Too' - Villegas Reflects On Emotional Victory
Camilo Villegas is back in the winner's circle, nine years after his last PGA Tour win
By Michael Weston Published
-
Phil Mickelson Helps PGA Tour Hopeful Prepare For Q-School In 'Coolest Experience'
Phil Mickelson gave up almost an entire weekend to help out veteran pro Mark Baldwin to prepare for Q-School, even inviting him to his house to work on his short game
By Paul Higham Published
-
I Went Behind The Scenes At One Of The UK's Most Exciting New Fitting Venues... Here's What I Found!
We took a sneak peek inside PXG's first brick-and-mortar store in the UK before it opened to the public
By Dan Parker Published
-
Why A 9-Wood Should Be The Next Club You Put In Your Bag
Former mini-tour professional, Sam De’Ath, explains how a 9-wood filled a void in his bag and why you should use one
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
5 Reasons Why You Should Wear Winter Golf Boots
In defense of golf boots, the best winter golf shoe that almost nobody uses
By Dan Parker Published
-
How To Organize A Golf Bag
We dissect how to organize a golf bag so you have fewer distractions when out on the course.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
How To Clean Golf Shoes: A Step-By-Step Guide
Want to make your golf shoes last as long as possible? Follow these steps to keep them looking and performing at their best
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How To Clean Golf Clubs And Grips
If you want to know how to clean golf clubs and grips, check out this step-by-step guide
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Should Blades Be Consigned To History?
Former mini-tour professional Sam De’Ath has abandoned his blades irons. But are they as dead as the dodo? Not quite...
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
I Got Fitted For New Wedges And The Results Shocked Me
I was genuinely surprised at the difference a wedge custom fitting made to my performance...
By Joe Ferguson Published