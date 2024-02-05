Why Are Golfers Only Allowed To Carry 14 Clubs? It's Not Always Been This Way...
The answer to this question is tied up with the advent of steel-shafted clubs in the 1920s and 1930s, before when things were quite a bit different...
There used to be no limit to the number of clubs that a golfer could carry during a round. Many early golfers used relatively few clubs – think of those photographs of early golfers carrying their clubs in what we would nowadays call a pencil bag. When Francis Ouimet won the US Open in 1913 he carried only seven clubs. Or, more accurately, his 10-year old caddie Eddie Lowery did. Chick Evans also had only seven clubs in his bag when he won the US Open three years later.
Early golf clubs had wooden shafts, with hickory the most popular wood as it combined flexibility with durability. As they were made of a natural material, hickory-shafted clubs would not necessarily perform consistently through a set; indeed these clubs were often made as individual items rather than as part of a set.
Clubmakers begun experimenting with metal-shafted clubs as early as the late 19th century and in 1924 Herbert C Lagerblade became the first player to use steel-shafted golf clubs at a US Open. Metal shafts offered greater consistency between clubs in the same set and offered more carry on shots. Many players were reluctant to move away from the hickory-shafted clubs they were familiar with; others were keen to explore the advantages that steel-shafted ones provided. Some compromised by carrying both hickory- and steel-shafted clubs in their bags.
During the 1920s and 1930s the number of clubs players were carrying ballooned. When Lawson Little won the Amateur Championship in 1934 he had 31 clubs in his bag. At the 1935 US Open the average number of clubs the players were carrying was 18. One entrant had 32, as he carried a set of right-handed clubs and another set of left-handed clubs. There are tales of caddies having to carry two bags round the course to get all the clubs in. Things had got ridiculous.
Golfing authorities were also concerned that the sheer number of clubs players were carrying reduced the need for skill in executing shots; also that the less affluent golfer was being penalised as they could not afford a huge variety of clubs.
So the United States Golf Association decreed that no more than 14 clubs could be carried during a round as from January 1, 1938. The R&A wrote this rule into the 13th edition of the Rules of Golf which came into effect on January 1, 1939.
As to why 14 was selected as the magic number, no-one is sure. This number seems to have been proposed at the meeting of the USGA and accepted without much debate.
A story regularly trotted out is that 14 arose from a discussion between Bobby Jones and Tony Torrance at the 1936 Walker Cup where one of the US players, Scotty Campbell, was carrying 32 clubs. Jones remarked that he had 16 clubs when he won the Grand Slam in 1930; Torrance, captain of the Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup side in 1932, carried 12 clubs. Thus 14 came about as an average of these two figures.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he was contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He also compiles the magazine's crossword. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around two dozen countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
Escaping From The Trees... 3 Top Tips That All Golfers Need
Tree trouble is inevitable for most golfers, which is why we asked one of our experts to tell us how to escape unscathed...
By Barney Puttick Published
-
How Far LIV Golfers Have Fallen In The World Rankings
Many LIV Golf players have suffered a huge fall from grace in the world rankings
By Mike Hall Published