What Is Sahith Theegala's Net Worth?
Just how much is American, Sahith Theegala, worth? Here, we find out
Sahith Theegala (opens in new tab) is one of the game's upcoming stars, with the American enjoying a hugely successful 2021-22 that saw him really spring into the limelight on the PGA Tour.
Claiming the QBE Shootout alongside his partner, Tom Hoge (opens in new tab), Theegala is really forging a career in the game and, in the process, building his reputation and net worth. Here, we take a look at what the young American is worth.
Beginning with prize money, Theegala produced his best year to date in 2021-22 and, in the process, pocketed $3.1 million. Amongst those earnings was a runner-up finish and 11 top 25s.
Currently, his career earnings stand at just over $5 million but, with the amount of success he has had in a short time period, we predict this number to increase significantly over the next few years. What's more, that $5 million doesn't include making it to the Tour Championship finale of the FedEx Cup, where he finished 28th.
You would think that his QBE Shootout would have earned him the biggest paycheck of his career, but in fact his runner-up finish secured him his largest pay day. Finishing behind Xander Schauffele, Theegala (opens in new tab) pocketed over $900,000, while his QBE Shootout victory netted him $475,000.
Along with the prize money, Theegala has a number of sponsors, with the American signing with Ping in 2020 when he turned professional. Currently, he uses a full Ping set-up (opens in new tab) with a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball and, along with the clubs, he also has a Ping staff bag.
From what we have seen in tournaments, Theegala also has RBC as one of his sponsors, with technology company, UKG, also partnering the American. Another notable sponsor is Korn Ferry, who are also the main sponsors of the developmental tour for the PGA Tour, with Zurich also sponsoring Theegala. Their logo appears on the left sleeve of his shirt.
