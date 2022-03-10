What Does Dormie Mean In Golf?

The first thing to say is that the term ‘dormie’ is only ever used in matchplay golf and never in strokeplay golf. Matchplay is golf’s head-to-head format in either singles or pairs, in which each individual hole is won, lost or halved and one side will emerge the victor after 18 holes (or as many extra holes as may be required) or the match could potentially be halved if no extra holes are being played and the result is being declared after 18 holes.

There are no extra holes in matchplay games in the Ryder Cup or Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The term ‘dormie’ is only relevant when extra holes are not being played in matchplay, and therefore where a halved match is possible. ‘Dormie’ simply means that one player or side is leading by as many holes as there are holes remaining, so the other player or side can no longer win the match. So, if you are up by four holes with four holes to play, the match is dormie.

When a match goes dormie, the other side could still halve the overall match if they were to win all the remaining holes, while merely a half on any remaining hole (i.e., the players or sides match each other’s scores on a hole, net or gross depending on the competition) will see the side that is leading win the match.

'Dormie' is not possible in the knockout stages of the WGC World Matchplay - it took Jason Day 23 holes to neat Victor Dubuisson in 2014's final (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup – golf’s most famous matchplay events - each match finishes after 18 holes even if halved, so matches could go ‘dormie’. In the WGC Matchplay, the round-robin stages follow this same format, but once the knockout stages kick in from the ‘round of 16’, each match is played to a conclusion regardless of how many extra holes are required, so the score could never be ‘dormie’ in the knockout stages.

The word 'dormie' is probably going out of fashion a bit in golf, perhaps reflected by the fact that it doesn’t feature anywhere in the latest Rules of Golf book following the major revisions introduced in 2019. And there is no complete consensus on exactly how or why the term came to be adopted in golf either, although most historians believe it is most likely derived from the French word ‘dormir’ (itself derived from Latin) meaning to sleep, perhaps implying that the player is now dormie so can relax a little as they can no longer lose the match.