What Are The Longest Putts Holed On The LPGA Tour?

Holing a long putt is one of the most satisfying feelings in golf and over the years we have witnessed some incredible putts from the world's leading female players. In many cases these putts have sealed an LPGA title, making that feeling even sweeter. Here we reflect on some of those incredible moments.

Paula Creamer’s 75-foot eagle putt on the 2nd playoff hole against Azahara Munoz at the 2014 HSBC Women’s Champions in Singapore is arguably the most famous longest putt in LPGA history. When the ball dropped in the hole to end an almost four-year winless streak for the American player, she ran around the green with her arms in the air before dropping to her knees in disbelief.

A post shared by Paula Creamer (@paulacreamer1) A photo posted by on

Former World No 1 Inbee Park is undoubtedly one of the best putters in the women’s game. Since data tracking began in June 2021, Park has made 49.4% of her putts from 10 to 15 feet. To put that in context, the LPGA Tour's overall average in that same period is 29.8%, and the PGA Tour averages 30.5%. One of Park’s longest putts came in 2017 at the HSBC Women’s Champions, holing from 40 feet for a birdie on the 6th hole.

One of the most epic playoffs in LPGA history was witnessed at the 2018 ANA Inspiration, which was forced to continue on Monday because darkness halted play on Sunday night after four extra holes. Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg rolled in a 30-foot birdie putt on the 8th playoff hole at the par-4 10th to beat Inbee Park and claim her maiden LPGA and Major title.

Worth another look! @pernillagolf drains this birdie putt to win @ANAinspiration.There's nothing left but that famous splash - coming up @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/Itie6AZvHMApril 2, 2018 See more

On day one of the 2015 LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea, big-hitting Lexi Thompson, who is used to making shorter length birdie putts on par-5s holed from around 35-feet on the 13th hole. The putt contributed to a first round 68 and with successive rounds of 67, 69 and 69, Thompson secured her second victory of 2015 and the sixth win of her career.

Annika Sorenstam rolled in a fair number of long distance putts during her illustrious 15-year career on her way to winning 72 LPGA Titles. Two of those came during the third round at the 2005 Chick-fil-A Charity Championship. At the par-5 2nd, Sorenstam knocked a 4-wood to 28 feet and made the eagle putt, and then made her longest putt of the week, a 31-footer on the 12th hole.

Weeks before the 2023 US Women’s Open, Michelle Wie West announced that the championship would be her last, but just as her career had started with a bang, it came to a conclusion in a similar fashion. She struggled for 35 holes before draining a 31-foot par putt on the famous par-5 18th at Pebble Beach, so despite not making the cut, she signed off in style.

A post shared by U.S. Women's Open (@uswomensopen) A photo posted by on

Australian Hannah Green held her nerve to sink a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole of the 2023 LPGA JM Eagle LA Championship to join a three-way playoff with Lin Xiyu from China and Aditi Ashok from India. Playing the 18th hole for a second time, a par was enough to award Green her third career title and her first since the Cambia Portland Classic in 2019.