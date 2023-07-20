We Stayed At The Open Camping Village, Here's What It's Like...
The Open Camping Village is just a ten-minute walk from the golf course, here's what makes it such a unique experience.
The Open Camping Village has quickly become one of the most exciting venues at the Open Championship, with over 500 camping and glamping tents housing golf fans from across the world as they descend on the final men's major of the year. FootJoy has once again partnered with the Village to offer campers an elevated experience on the site and we've had the opportunity to stay at this amazing venue all this week. Here's an in-depth look at everything there is to enjoy at the Open Camping Village.
Watch: Golf Monthly's Open Camping Village Tour
Part of the campsite's charm is its proximity to the golf course. At Royal Liverpool this year, the course is an easy 15-minute walk away, while the practice grounds are even closer. Such accessibility to the golf course is almost unable to get a hold of, especially in a small town like Hoylake. This year, FootJoy has added an all-new experience to the village with the FJ FitLab on-site for campers to receive free shoe fittings via a 3D foot scan. Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, FootJoy has introduced a new system to help golfers better understand the shape and size of their feet, to ensure they are wearing the correct fitting golf shoes.
Throughout the week so far, the likes of Wyndham Clark, Corey Conners, Padraig Harrington, Adrian Meronk, Darren Clarke and Antoine Rozner have all popped by the campsite to check out the facilities and chat with fans on-site. Meanwhile, the campsite clubhouse has already hosted two huge events with the No Laying Up team hosting a chat with US Open winner Wyndham Clark while Sky Sports broadcaster Nick Doughtery hosted his 'Dough and Co.' show alongside fellow Sky Sports pundit Andrew Coltart. Even the Claret Jug paid a visit to the site, with campers getting the unique opportunity to take a photo with the iconic trophy on the Wednesday before the Open started.
