7 Signs It's Time To Move Golf Club

Here’s something you may not have thought about before; during the average round of golf, you only spend about 12 minutes hitting the ball. Golf is so much more than just the swing, it’s about being out in the fresh air with friends and striving together to achieve the shared goal of the day.

If golf is a big part of your life and where you spend much of your leisure time, choosing the right golf club is a big decision, and let’s not forget a financial commitment.

It can be all too easy to choose a golf club because it’s the one closest to you or you have friends that already play there, but that doesn’t mean it is the right one for you.

This piece is for those who now find themselves at a golf club that they aren’t sure is the right one for them, or to use some Love Island lingo, maybe you are happy, but could you be happier? Here are some signs that it might be time to have your head turned.

You Are No Longer Excited To Go To The Club

If golf is your passion, any opportunity you get to play is something to look forward to, be it at the end of the day or end of the week. But if you find this isn't the case and you dread who you might have to speak to, or dread an unwelcoming and unfriendly atmosphere, this is not right.

Of course, in life there are always going to be people who you would rather not have to make small talk with, but the good should outweigh the bad, and a golf club that is right for you will feel like a haven and happy place to be, away from day-to-day pressures.

Doesn't Meet Your Social Or Competitive Needs

When it comes to being competitive there is still a bit of a double standard with how we perceive the trait in men compared with women. In men it is seen as something to be praised and natural for them, whereas with women the same competitive edge is often misattributed as pushy or unfeminine. All nonsense I say!

I would like to think attitudes are slowly changing, but there will always be someone at a golf club that will try to dampen your spirits of striving to do well. On the other side of the coin, I’ve met many golfers who have felt pressured to play competitions in order to feel a part of club life only to realise they absolutely detest having a card in their hand and it takes all the fun away of being out on the course.

This is where you must take responsibility for discovering the type of golf you enjoy and what you want from being a club member. If you want a golf club to form a big part of your social life, looking at a club's online social media presence can be a good indicator of how lively things are, alternatively if that is not your scene, find a quieter slice of life elsewhere.

Insufficient Practice Facilities

From my years of experience as a coach, the vast majority of golfers don’t practice and treat having a golf lesson like a trip to the dentist, it’s a needs must situation! However, if you are in that small minority that adores practicing, you need a club that has a practice ground set up to match your enthusiasm.

I’m not just talking about a practice net or a few covered bays to warm up, because warming up is different from deep work practice. When it comes to assessing the quality of a club’s practice area, consider the short game facilities. If you want to improve and reach your goals, that is where you need to be spending many hours. Look for chipping greens that are well tended and allow you to hit a variety of shots, as well as a good practice bunker and putting green.

The Course Is Too Easy Or Too Difficult

If you find yourself regularly drifting off daydreaming during a round that could be a sign that you are not engaged with what you are doing and may be a symptom of your boredom on the course.

Golf is a hard game, and any course can present challenges, but if you find yourself craving to play a different type of golf course, it might be worth you exploring other venues. The challenges you face on a tree-lined parkland compared to a hard bouncing links course are vastly different, but nothing can bring your golfing spirit to life more than fresh challenges.

On the contrary, if you are new to golf and have joined a championship standard golf course, you could be in for a bad time. I’m all for encouraging golfers to challenge their ability, but this could be a jump too far and may result in you feeling disheartened every time you walk off the 18th green. It will be far more beneficial to your progress if you play a course that leaves you enthused and positive about your game.

Overbooked Course

.The post-Covid golf boom is still going strong and many golf clubs are making hay while the sun shines when it comes to packing the tee sheet. For some venues, the shift in the power dynamic of being overbooked compared with the old days of advertising offers to attract more golfers has seen them drunk with power!

Just recently my mother and father-in-law booked a golf break in the UK and were treated to a five and a half hour round! They had to wait on every single shot. Nobody on that golf course that day could have enjoyed their round, and my parents-in-law won’t be back, so ultimately the course has damaged its reputation as a good venue to visit. Being a member there must be painful!

I’ve worked at venues where societies and hotel guests are prioritised over the members, and it makes for a very unhappy club atmosphere. Time is your most precious commodity, and we can never get it back, so finding a club that allows you to play golf when it works for you in a timely manner should be a top priority when considering where to join.

Course Condition

In the UK this question comes down to one simple factor; can your course withstand rain? If the answer is no and you like to play golf all year round, this should factor into your commitment to joining. If, however, you are a fair-weather golfer, and your club membership fees reflect that, the club could be a good fit.

Another thing to consider is general course maintenance. A few weeks of neglect or poor workmanship can see a course deteriorate quickly. A good greenkeeping team that care about their craft are worth their weight in gold, as the quality of their work directly impacts your enjoyment on the course and on the practice ground.

Club Culture

Golf is one of the few sports where it is your responsibility to uphold the rules and ensure you are following them; it is a game of honour and integrity. This can become a problem if you feel the rules are too restrictive. If you would like to be part of a club with a more relaxed dress code and where all the family are welcome to enjoy a post-round meal, they do exist, and many clubs are now embracing the opportunities for growth that this type of mindset offers. However, if you want a club with a slightly more exclusive feel, they too are still out there.

Having spoken to many people over the years who have made moves, the above are some of the most common reasons. My top tip that I offer to people when they are considering what golf club to join is similar to the advice when buying a house; what are your non-negotiables? For me, they would be a relaxed, welcoming club atmosphere, great all year round playability of the course and a good social scene. Now it is up to you to decide your golf club non-negotiables!