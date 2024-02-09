This Record-Breaking PGA Tour Pro Was The Most Tipped Golfer In The Run-Up To The 2023 Masters... And He's Well Fancied To Win A First Green Jacket This Year

When having a bet on the golf, many punters like myself head to social media and crawl through the preview pieces from the best online golf tipsters. In 2019, Golf Tips Checker launched a service for those who like a flutter, collating all of the tips from the most knowledgable golf betting brains to produce an easily digestible round-up of the most fancied players on any particular week.

After diving into Golf Tips Checker's data archives, there was one particular trend that peaked my interest, and it could point to a player who has a great chance of a first Green Jacket at the 2024 Masters...

Who was the most tipped player in the run up to the Masters last season?

Over the course of six tournaments at the start of 2023, starting at the Farmers Insurance Open and finishing at the WGC Dell Match Play, six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa was tipped a staggering 141 times. On average, Homa was tipped 23 times per tournament, ranking in the top-10 most popular players in 50 percent of his starts.

To put that into context, Homa was overwhelmingly more popular than other Augusta hopefuls such as Collin Morikawa (111), Patrick Cantlay (98) and Tony Finau (108).

The 2023 Masters

Interestingly, the popularity surrounding Homa carried through to Augusta National in 2023, ranking as the 4th most tipped player (28 tips) for the first major of the season.

A final round 78 quelled the enthusiasm, as he eventually settled for a tied 41st place finish, but that was actually the best result of his career at the Masters and demonstrated progress in his fourth attempt.

Could Homa win the 2024 Masters?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My gut feeling is yes, absolutely he could, and the data suggests he may be even more popular this year.

In three events this season, from the Farmers Insurance Open to this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open, Homa has been tipped 70 times - with an average of around 23 tips per tournament.

While that trend is relatively identical to last year, we are heading to the Genesis Invitational next week where Homa is likely to be one of the most popular players, after his runner-up finish last season and previous win at the event.

He has also broken a record on the PGA Tour this season, at the Sentry in Hawaii, hitting the longest recorded drive at a ridiculous 477 yards.

When you consider that you can still get Max Homa at a best price of 40/1 for the Masters, now might be a good time to take advantage if you, like me, are expecting a strong week from him at Riviera.