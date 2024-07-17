This Fascinating Scorecard Trend Could Reveal What It Takes To Win The Open Championship...
After looking back through the scorecards of previous Open Championship winners, I discovered an interesting trend that could highlight the route to victory
Whether you want a touch of nostalgia or, like me, an opportunity to find that extra crucial nugget of data to help you nail down your best bets for The Open Championship, indulging in a trip down memory lane can be a great way to get in the mood for a Major.
As players prepare for their first tee shots at Royal Troon, I am starting my preparations by looking at the performances of every past champion since the Open was last held at this iconic track - and analysing their scorecards.
The results were fascinating, and one key trend really jumped out at me. As I scrolled back round-by-round over the last eight years, it became very clear that in order to win the Open Championship, you probably need to achieve this one major milestone...
This Trend Could Indicate How To Win The Open Championship
Since the Open was last held at Royal Troon in 2016, there have been six different winners of the Claret Jug, and each of them have recorded at least one bogey-free round on their way to victory.
Three of the last six winners have also recorded two or more bogey-free rounds, while only one player, 2018 Champion Francesco Molinari, has managed to produce a blemish-free weekend performance.
Each of the last six winners achieved this milestone with a round of 66 or better, indicating the importance of finding at least one low round over the four days.
Interestingly, the trend stopped at Royal Troon in 2016, where despite a sensational performance from Henrik Stenson to hold off Phil Mickelson down the stretch, it was actually the American that managed to produce two bogey-free rounds despite finishing three shots behind.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Surprisingly, however, just one of the six previous winners prior to that epic battle recorded a bogey-free round, perhaps highlighting the improvement in scoring ability over recent years.
Five of the six Open Championships since 2016 have recorded a winning score of more than 10-under-par, while only three of the six that preceded it reached those totals.
The data suggests that since the Open Championship was last held at Royal Troon, the premium on low scoring has increased and in order to win it appears that ability to go low (at least once) and banish the bogeys from the scorecard is now a necessity.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
-
-
Forget Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore Has Some Awesome Deals! - Here Are My 9 Favorites
Here's a run down of our favorite deals on PGA TOUR Superstore...
By Sonny Evans Published
-
'I Don't Believe That I've Reached My Potential At All' - Tommy Fleetwood Shares Candid Thoughts On His Winless Drought And Absolute Love For The Game
The Englishman remains without a PGA Tour title to his name and has only one DP World Tour crown on his resume in almost two years
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why Tiger Woods And Other Past Open Champions Shouldn't Be Allowed To Play Until They're 60
With plenty of exciting talent throughout the game of golf, why are we allowing spots to be taken by players who are unlikely to contend year after year...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
How Fast Are Open Championship Host Royal Troon's Greens On The Stimpmeter?
Royal Troon is set-up to be tough, with treacherous rough and perilous bunkers, but just how fast will the greens be at the Open host venue?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Royal Troon Member Colin Montgomerie’s In-Depth Open Championship Hole-By-Hole Guide
Colin Montgomerie, a member at this year’s Open host venue, gives his take on how the pros will try to navigate the famous old links…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
‘It Blows My Mind That Rory McIlroy Is Second Favourite To Win The Open At Royal Troon’
Once again, Rory McIlroy is right up there when it comes to the betting favourites for The Open Championship at Troon. But should he really be?
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
‘I’ve Dreamed Of Winning The Open Since I Was 5 Years Old’ – Tommy Fleetwood On Why He 'Absolutely' Has The Game To Win At Royal Troon
Tommy Fleetwood has his sights firmly set on lifting the Claret Jug. We speak exclusively to the Englishman about his Open Championship memories and his desire to break his Major duck at Royal Troon
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
What Makes A Golf Club Royal?
Have you ever wondered why some courses have the title and others don't? There are two ways that a golf club gets 'royal' inserted in its name...
By Roderick Easdale Published