Adam Woodward has been Charley Hull's caddie since 2015

Who Is Charley Hull’s Caddie?



Charley Hull is one of Europe’s best players, and currently plays on both the LPGA Tour, where she has one win, and the Ladies European Tour, where she has two victories.

She has been with her current caddie since 2017, but who are they? Meet Adam Woodward below.

Adam Woodward has been on Charley Hull’s bag since the middle of 2015, a couple of years after she turned professional in 2013.

While working with Woodward, Hull has won the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship on the LPGA Tour, and the 2019 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open.

Hull speaks highly of Woodward, highlighting that his experience is essential for her to perform at a high level.

“He helps to keep me calm and really knows his stuff,” said Hull.

“He’s been on the Tour something like 25 years, and we started working together in 2015.

“He’s great for me, in between shots we talk about normal stuff and not about golf.”

Woodward fell into the golf world as a caddie in 1995, when family friend and Cowra (Woodward’s hometown in Australia) professional Mardi Lunn offered him the chance to be on her bag.

Unhappy with working at his parent’s travel business, Adam took up the offer, and has worked as a caddie ever since.

Woodward spent six years with Lunn, before working for different female players, plus ending up on the Seniors and Nationwide tours.

He tried breaking into the men’s tour, but eventually ended up on the bag of Sun Youn Yoo for a couple of years.

Yoo won the Kraft Nabsico Championship in 2012 with Adam on her bag, which is his first, and to date only, Major victory as a caddie.

He has also been on the bag for the European team in the Solheim Cup, before ending up as Charley Hull’s fulltime caddie.