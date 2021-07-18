How much is the major-winning American actually worth? We take a look here.

What Is Collin Morikawa’s Net Worth?

Collin Morikawa is one of the most successful golfers in the world and has been for a number of years now.

He reportedly has a net worth of around $7 million.

He currently sits inside of the top-150 on the PGA Tour career money list with just over $13m but given how young he is and how successful he has been in a short space of time, we expect him to make some huge leaps as time goes on.

He has won two Majors in his career and three other PGA Tour titles.

For his two major victories he earned just under $4m and he also won the WGC-Workday Championship which put an extra $1,820,000 in his bank account.

As one of the best players in the world Morikawa also has several well-known and big sponsors.

His biggest is probably adidas and he signed a multi-year contract with them back in 2019, when he was still just an amateur. The deal was to wear adidas footwear and apparel on the course.

Speaking at the time Morikawa said; “It’s a dream come true to partner with adidas as I embark on my career as a professional. I’ve been a lifelong fan of the brand, and to have the opportunity to represent the 3-Stripes is truly an honor.”

The American is also contracted with TaylorMade and that deal was also signed in 2019, but we are unsure how much it is worth and for how many years.

As far as other sponsors go, Morikawa also has partnerships with Zurich Insurance and we believe he has one with Omega too.

After he won the PGA Championship in 2020 he was spotted with two different Omega watches, both of which were worth thousands of dollars.

In 2021 he also linked up with U.S. Bank. U.S. Bank will serve as the premier bank sponsor for Morikawa with branding rights on his golf bag. The bank will also work with Morikawa for production of TV, digital, print and radio campaigns.

