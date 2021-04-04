We take a look at who currently coaches the young Norwegian star.

Who Is Viktor Hovland’s Coach?

Viktor Hovland already has a couple of PGA Tour victories to his name and currently sees himself inside the world’s top-20 in the golf rankings despite being at what should be the very start of his career.

But who currently coaches the youngster? Let’s take a look below.

Hovland coach situation appears to have changed recently. We are unsure if they still are working together but one coach Hovland had been getting advice from was Denny Lucas, a former professional player.

On Lucas’ website it says; “I started playing golf at the age of 7 and went on to represent England at both the Boys and Mens levels as an amateur. I turned pro at age 19 and played tournaments for 18 years on the European Tour, Challenge Tour, Asian Tour, Australasian Tour, South African (Sunshine) Tour, South American Tour and one Web.com Tour event.”

When he started working with Hovland is unclear but what cannot be denied is the impact Lucas has had on Hovland’s game. Speaking after his 2018 U.S. Amateur victory Hovland said;

“So Thanksgiving break I went to Jupiter and saw my coach, Denny Lucas, and we worked on just trying to get a little shallower angle of attack and get the loft up, and I was hitting really high, or higher for me. For the life of me I couldn’t hit a 3-wood off the deck. It was disgusting to look at.

“But after some work, I managed to kind of hit those high, piercing 3-woods and land them softly on greens. Yeah, that just gave me a lot of confidence with all the other clubs.”

One of his most athletic swings is the famous ‘pause’ swing in which Hovland pauses at the top of his backswing then goes further with it before unleashing the downswing. Lucas says Hovland occasionally goes too far at the top but the double pump action works as a great drill to rectify that.

However Hovland appears to have been working with Jeff Smith for a few months now. In fact he credits months of hard work with Smith as the main factor as to why his chipping has improved so much, because he totally revamped his action to eliminate the leading edge on chips and use more bounce..

Speaking to Ryan Lavner Hovland said; “I wasn’t doing that before – it was all leading edge, which I could get away with in overseed or ryegrass, but out here you’re exposed immediately as soon as you get into any type of Bermuda into the grain,” Hovland said. “You have to catch it perfectly. Still got some work to do, but I’m hitting chips that I wouldn’t have been able to do before.”

In terms of other coaches, Hovland has worked with Pete Cowen on his short game in the past whilst his performance coach is someone called Kim Røtnes-Jensen.

Hovland also attended Oklahoma State University and would have played under head-coach Alan Bratton whilst there.