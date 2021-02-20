Get to know the American, Sam Burns, a little better here.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Sam Burns

Sam Burns has been a PGA Tour player since 2019, and is establishing himself as a player to watch.

The American enjoyed a successful amateur career before turning professional in 2017.

Here are 12 things you didn’t know about Sam Burns.

1. Samuel Holland Burns was born on the 23rd July 1996 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

2. The American went to Calvary Baptist Academy and then Louisiana State University.

3. Burns was a three-time individual state champion and was named AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year in 2014.

4. In his sophomore season, he won four tournaments in 15 collegiate starts, and was named the NCAA Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season.

5. Burns’ hobbies include fishing, hunting and watching American football.

6. The American made his PGA Tour debut at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2017, where he finished T43.

7. In his debut year on the Korn Ferry Tour, Burns won the Savannah Golf Championship and sealed his spot on the PGA Tour.

8. In 2018, playing the Honda Classic on a sponsor’s exemption, Burns was paired with Tiger Woods in the final round. He actually beat Woods on the day by two-shots.

9. In December 2019, Burns married his lifelong partner, Caroline Campbell.

10. The American’s best season to date on the PGA Tour came in 2019 where he had three top 10 finishes, including a T3 finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

11. Burns has multiple sponsors, including Callaway, Adidas, Netjets and Mastercard. The American has a full Callaway bag, including an Odyssey putter.

12. In 2019, Burns played a round with President Donald Trump.