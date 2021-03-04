Take a look at these facts on professional golfer and on-course report Morgan Pressel.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Morgan Pressel

A Major winner, multiple Solheim Cup competitor and now on-course reporter, Morgan Pressel has had a very interesting career so far. She has been around at the highest level of women’s golf for a while now and yet despite this she is only in her early 30’s at the moment.

How well do you actually know her? Well below are 12 things you didn’t already know about her.

1. Pressel was born in Tampa, Florida, on May 23rd, 1988.

2. She started playing golf at the age of eight, and on the LPGA website she credits her grandfather, Herb Krickstein, as the individual most influencing her career.

3. She had a successful amateur career compiling 11 wins on the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) circuit. She would eventually qualify for the 2001 US Women’s Open at the age of 12. This was a record at the time but has since been broken.

4. At the age of 17 and after receiving permission from then-LPGA Commissioner Ty M. Votaw to receive an age exemption to apply for LPGA membership, she earned her LPGA exempt card after tying for sixth at the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament.

5. Pressel won the 2007 Kraft Nabisco Championship (now ANA Inspiration) by one stroke. This was her first LPGA victory and it was a record at the time because she became the youngest player in LPGA Tour history to win a major championship (18 years, 10 months, 9 days). Amazingly she has only had one other LPGA victory, which came over a year later at the Kapalua LPGA Classic.

6. Her uncle is Aaron Krickstein, a former professional tennis player who had nine career ATP title wins, and got to the semi-final of the Australian Open and US Open during his career.

7. She hosts the annual “Morgan & Friends Fight Cancer” charity golf tournament and has raised more than $8.5 million since 2008 to benefit the Morgan Pressel Foundation’s initiatives to support patient care and research in the fight against cancer.

8. At the age of 17, Pressel gave up a scholarship to study at Duke University to play golf professionally.

9. She has played in six Solheim Cups and has been on the winning team three times. Her overall record stands at 11 wins, eight losses and three halves. Her finest event came in 2011 as she proceeded to win all four of her matches for a perfect record.

10. Her career-best ranking is 4th in the world.

11. In 2021 Pressel announced she joined the Golf Channel and NBC Sports as an analyst and on-course reporter. Speaking at the time she said;

“I’m excited to join the NBC Sports and Golf Channel family in a greater capacity this year, alongside my competitive playing schedule on the LPGA Tour. It is humbling for me that NBC has given me the opportunity to build on my experience in this area of our game and to learn from some of the best people in the business in the process. I can’t wait to get started.”

12. Pressel is married to Andrew Bush and the pair currently reside in Boca Raton, Florida. They married in 2013 after meeting at a pro-am event in Oklahoma in 2007.