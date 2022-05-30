Should Juniors Play In Adult Club Competitions?
All golf clubs should be working hard to attract and retain junior golfers but is allowing them to play in adult competitions a good way to do it?
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Young players are the future of our game and, at club level, it’s vitally important that juniors are encouraged to stay in the sport. Allowing them to compete in adult competitions would seem an obvious way to do this – To make them feel part of the club and to provide the chance for older members to give guidance and support. But is it that straightforward?
With regards scratch events, it probably is. If a junior is able to compete on a level with the best players at a club, he or she should be allowed to do so. It would take a real Scrooge to deny a junior the chance of winning the club championship or scratch knockout if he or she has the ability to do so.
But when it comes to handicap tournaments, there’s more of an issue. As a rule, junior players who enjoy the competitive side of the game are improving, and many will be doing so rapidly – their handicaps tumbling.
Put those youths against adults who’ve battled to maintain the same handicap for decades and the playing field doesn’t look particularly level.
If a long-time member has the round of his or her life in a significant club handicap competition, they’ll feel rather hard done by losing out to a 14-year-old who’s pitched up and shot level par gross, claiming to play off 15.
And what about the social side of the game? Many adult members play the monthly Medal as a way to meet people and to enjoy the company of like-minded individuals.
Not all would be delighted to find themselves paired with a monosyllabic teenager who can’t buy a pint after the game.
And prizegiving could be something of a damp squib if a couple of juniors have swept the boards thanks to freefalling handicaps.
Adult members should respect, not resent, the junior section. Perhaps allowing the kids to compete in all adult competitions isn’t the best way to achieve this.
What we think:
Clubs should run sufficient junior competitions for young players to gain competitive experience and reduce handicaps. There should be specific adult/junior events through the season and scratch club events should be open to all with the ability to compete.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
Best Putters For High Handicappers 2022
Here are some of our favourite putters that will work perfectly for high handicap players.
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
6 Of The Best Golf Clubhouse Stories
A selection of funny clubhouse yarns collected by the Golf Monthly team over the years. Some might be true, some might not.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Should Clubs Offer Free Membership For Juniors?
Fergus Bisset and Jeremy Ellwood take on each side of the argument.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
What Is The Golf Dress Code?
The answer depends upon which club you visit, but there are some common themes as we explain...
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
10 Things Clubs Can Do To Encourage More Junior Golfers
Junior golfers are the game's next generation, so it's important that your club is welcoming them in the right way...
By Gary Munro • Published
-
How PGA Pros Are Nurturing The Next Generation Of Golfers
We speak to two PGA pros to hear how they're getting the next generation engaged with the game...
By Robin Barwick • Published
-
Why Volunteers Are The Lifeblood Of Golf Clubs
Without volunteers, golf clubs would not be able to offer some of their much-loved sessions
By Robin Barwick • Published
-
How Volunteers Are Helping To Shape The Game Of Golf
Golf's grass roots would not be the same without its volunteers...
By Robin Barwick • Published
-
Are Five-Day Golf Memberships A Good Idea?
Do they offer flexibility or just a discount for the time-rich?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Why Golf Is Great Through Every Decade
Fergus Bisset examines why golf remains great through the decades of life and what can be done to enhance the experience further.
By Fergus Bisset • Published