Quiz! Hole Names At Augusta National
All the hole names at Augusta National are taken from a flower or shrub on that hole
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Can you get all the hole names at Augusta National?
All the hole names at Augusta National are named after a flower or shrub on that hole. The land used to be a nursery and many of these plants were there in place already; others had to be moved about the site and even more were brought in.
The property used to be Fruitland Nurseries. This business had been set up by father and son Louis and Prosper Berckmans, after Louis had bought the land in 1857.
The nursery closed in 1925 and the land was bought by a hotel chain. The plan had been to construct a hotel there, but the hoteliers ran out of money and ended up selling the land for a third of what they paid for it.
The original intention of the founders of Augusta National had been for two 18-hole courses on the land, and to build houses on it. Neither the houses not the second course came to fruition due to their own lack of finances.
Jones and Clifford asked Prosper Berckmans' son – also called Louis – to advise them on new plantings when they were building the course, and gave him membership of the club. He was aided by the chairman of the club’s Beautification Committee, Henry Parsons Crowell. Crowell is best known as the founder the Quaker Oats Company, but he also lived part of the year in Augusta and was a keen gardener.
Crowell and Berckmans arranged for the planting of more than 4,000 plants and trees in the spring of 1932 ensuring that each hole had its own distinct flora, which was to be reflected in the hole name. Some of the hole names have changed over time. For example the 12th was originally called Three Pines, after the trio of pine trees by the tee. But the pines all died.
The club estimates that, since the course was built, more than 80,000 plants of over 350 varieties have been added on Augusta National’s property.
All the holes have been named after the flowers and shrubs that grow there. Can you name them all? You have five minutes.
We have plenty more golf quizzes for you to test your golfing knowledge against. Or perhaps you may wish to challenge your friends to see if they can match your score on this quiz?
Contributing Writer Golf courses and travel are Roderick’s particular interests and he worked as contributing editor for the first few years of the Golf Monthly Travel Supplement. He writes travel articles and general features for the magazine, travel supplement and website. He is a member of Trevose Golf & Country Club and has played golf in around 20 countries. Cricket is his other main sporting love. He is the author of five books, four of which are still in print: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder.
-
-
WATCH: Jason Kokrak Makes Hole-In-One During Masters Par-3 Contest
The American wowed fans with the first ace of the day on Augusta National's short course
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
WATCH: Louis Oosthuizen Holes Incredible Putt During Masters Par-3 Contest
The South African holed a beauty during the curtain-raising Par-3 Contest
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Golfers With The Most Wins At The Masters?
Can you name the eight men with the most wins at the Masters tournament?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Top-10 Ryder Cup Points Scorers?
Representing Europe and the USA, these 10 men have all won more than 21 Ryder Cup points. Can you name them all in three minutes?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every U.S. Open Venue Since 1980?
Since 1980, 20 different courses have played host to the U.S. Open – How many of them can you name in five minutes?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The 15 Players With The Most DP World Tour Wins?
Since the tour began 50 years ago, these star players have bagged 409 wins between them. How many of the top-15 can you name?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Quiz – Hole In One Stats And Facts
Can you ace our on hole in one stats multiple choice quiz? There are fifteen questions to answer
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Winner Of The PGA Championship This Century?
There have been 17 different winners of The PGA Championship this century. Can you name them all?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Quiz – USA Ryder Cup Captains
Can you name all 29 USA Ryder Cup captains?
By Roderick Easdale • Published
-
Quiz – Europe Ryder Cup Captains
Can you name all the Europe Ryder Cup captains including those in the years when the side was Great Britain and GB&I?
By Roderick Easdale • Published