What is Bingo Bango Bongo?

There are a number of different golfing games that you can play out on the golf course. Whether it is Wolf, or perhaps a Texas Scramble, there are a number of different fun ways of keeping yourself entertained whilst you are playing 18.

One of the games which can be played is Bingo Bango Bongo. Essentially, it is a golf betting game whereby a point is awarded on each hole for each individual element of the Bingo Bango Bongo. So, three separate points are awarded on each hole. It can be played by two, three or four players and also in foursomes.

It can be a race to get the ball in the hole... (Image credit: Tom Miles)

How does it work?

A Bingo is awarded to the player who first gets their ball onto the green, whilst a Bango is awarded to the player whose ball is closest to the pin after each player has played their ball onto the green. To earn a Bongo, you must be the first player to hole out.

There are some variations of the game, such as the awarding of double points on a hole if a player achieves all three parts of the Bingo Bango Bongo.

What's good about this game is that the way points are awarded can favour the less able golfer. This is because the furthest player from the hole plays first in golf, giving the player whose drive was the shortest the first attempt at winning the Bingo on short and medium-length par 4s for instance.

Bingo Bango Bongo can be both entertaining and frustrating! (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Similarly, the person who gets the first attempt at a Bongo is the player whose ball is in the worst position on the green. This does give the give the higher handicap players a chance when playing against low handicap players, a way to neutralise the superior player’s skills advantage.

Tactics can also come into play. Sometimes playing the best shot you can may not be the right move. For example, if the person who plays his approach shot first has made the green, but his ball ended a fair distance from the flag, he has now won the Bingo.

Now what does the next player to play aim to do? Should he aim for the green? Or does he lay up to allow him to chip or even putt onto the green from close in, so as to give himself the best attempt to win the Bango for nearest the pin when all players have played onto the green?