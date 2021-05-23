Get to know American Russell Henley a little better thanks to these nine facts.

9 Things You Didn’t Know About Russell Henley

After joining the PGA Tour in 2013 it did not take long for Russell Henley to make some noise as he won the 2013 Sony Open in Hawaii. He has gone on to win two more times on the PGA Tour and has been a solid professional for a number of years now.

How much do you actually know about him though? Well here are 9 facts on the American professional golfer.

1. Henley was born in Macon, Georgia on the 12th of April 1989.

2. Henley went to the University of Georgia which has a prodigious golf programme. He studied Consumer Economics and graduated in 2011.

Whilst there, in 2010 he won the Fred Haskins Award as the nation’s most outstanding collegiate golfer. For the 2009-2010 season he was named Georgia’s Student-Athlete of the year and he helped the Georgia Bulldogs win the SEC title in his junior and senior years. He claimed medalist honors as a junior.

3. His three PGA Tour victories are the 2013 Sony Open in Hawaii, 2014 Honda Classic, and 2017 Shell Houston Open.

4. He has made over $17 million in official PGA Tour career earnings.

5. The American is an avid guitar player and has played onstage with O.A.R. and Darius Rucker at PGA Tour events in the past.

6. Henley currently resides on Kiawah Island in South Carolina, a resort which famously has the Ocean Course, one of the hardest golf courses in the United States. It has played host to a Ryder Cup and two PGA Championships.

7. His wife, Teil Duncan, is a well-known painter based out of Charleston, South Carolina. We believe they have two children together called Robert Russell and Ruth Teil.

8. His bucket list includes skydiving, visiting Italy and winning the Masters.

9. He established the Kevin Brown Celebrity Classic Golf Tournament to benefit the Macon Rescue Mission and FCA which gives medical care to those in need in his hometown.