Get to know the South Korean professional golfer a little better with these 11 facts

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim has enjoyed a pretty solid career to this point, establishing himself as a regular feature in the world’s top-100.

Among four professional victories, his big highlight of course came at the famous TPC Sawgrass in 2017 when he clinched the PLAYERS Championship.

As he prepares to play his fifth consecutive Masters, here are 11 things you might not have known:

1. Kim was born in Seoul, South Korea on June 28, 1995

2. He turned pro in 2012

3. At the age of 17, he became the youngest-ever graduate from the PGA Tour’s qualifying school in 2012, finishing 20th to earn his card for the following year

4. Due to the PGA Tour’s rule that members must be at least 18 years old, Kim didn’t make his first appearance until midway through the 2013 season, instead having to settle for some starts on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour

5. After regaining his card for the 2016 season, Kim bagged his first PGA Tour victory at the 2016 Wyndham Championship, becoming the season’s youngest winner at age 21

6. Kim is the youngest winner of The PLAYERS Championship after his three-shot victory in 2017, also at the age of 21

7. He is also the second-lowest ranked players to have won at TPC Sawgrass at 73rd in the world. Only Craig Perks was ranked lower when he shocked the golfing world in 2002

8. The South Korean has won three times on the PGA Tour in total, most recently at the 2021 American Express

9. He has played in one Presidents Cup, picking up one point from three matches in the 2017 edition

10. From 16 major appearances, Kim’s best result is a tie for 13th, which was achieved at the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills, and the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park

11. Currently ranked 49th in the world, his career-best ranking is 28th after his 2017 PLAYERS win