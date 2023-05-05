The EV5 Model headlines the star-studded V-Series putter line from Evnroll in 2023

There has been a distinct lack of custom fitting options for putters readily available to golfers, but that is set to change following the release of the latest V-Series from Evnroll which features a whole host of custom options, such as interchangeable weights and a selection of hosel options to get you dialed in on the greens.

Evnroll burst onto the scene in 2016 and has continued to produce one hundred percent milled putters all made in Carlsbad, California. The founder, Guerin Rife brought to life the patented ‘Sweet Face’ technology in the brands first batch of putters and it continues to be used in the new V-Series models to provide the ultimate feel and roll. Evnroll has won multiple awards across the golfing industry, due to the innovative design and the performance behind the putters created. In fact, this is back to back years one of the brand is featuring in our Editors Choice awards due to the exceptional craftsmanship.

The EV5 series putters (Image credit: Evnroll)

Golfers are often spending upwards of $500 for a new driver set-up and neglecting the putter, a club most are using for 50 percent of their shots on the course. Evnroll has capitalized on the lack of custom fitting when it comes to putters and has created a service that even allows golfers to choose options such as the amount of off-set, toe-hang and swing weight. All of these features will massively affect the outcome of each put hit and using a putter that fits your specific stroke is imperative to hole more putts.

Evnroll putters are known for having an exceptionally soft feel and the EV5 series continues that trend, thanks to a precision CNC milled 303 stainless steel face, which is combined with an interchangeable back chassis made from 6061 aluminium. The face features ‘Sweet Face Technology’ which is a clever groove technology design. This is designed by producing a variable width amongst the grooves, which allows balls to roll off the face at the same speeds, even when slightly miss-hit, to produce more consistent speed and minimize dispersion by up to eight inches when putting.

The multiple components that make an Evnroll EV5 Putter (Image credit: Evnroll)

The V-Series putter range features 6 different models, all available in different finishes, lengths, lofts and hosels for complete customization. The flagship model of the latest releases is the highly anticipated and innovative EV5 series, which features what Evroll are calling ‘3x3 versatility’. A process in which a golfer can choose from three rear chassis designs, the EV5.1,EV5.2 and EV5.3, a choice of hosel options as well as three different colors.

EV5.1 Putter

The EV5.1 putter is a putter that will suit those who want the forgiveness of a mallet without losing the artistry of putting. A single sight line is enough to provide precise alignment, while the wings curve back to center, ideal for macro aimers. This particular shape of putter is one frequently seen on tour and used by some of the best players in the world.

The Evnroll EV5.1 Putter (Image credit: Evnroll)

EV5.2 Putter

A single sight-line as well as two parallel lines running on the inside of the wings make the EV5.2 putter perfect for those who prefer multiple alignment aids when setting up to a putt. This particular putter has been picked for an Editors Choice award by ourselves this year due to it’s performance and design.

Evnroll EV5.2 Putter (Image credit: Evnroll)

EV5.3 Putter

For those who tend to see putts as more straight lines and have a slightly more ‘straight back and through’ stroke the EV5.3 putter is ideal. A single sight-line is combined with a clean rear chassis which has a rectangle segment removed to help assist with perpendicular aiming.

Evnroll EV5.3 Putter (Image credit: Evnroll)

All three of the putters from the EV5 model range are available in both a chrome and black finish, as well as the ‘duo’ option which has a satin face and front section, alongside a black back chassis. This is an excellent choice for those who want additional support in setting up square to target through the use of the contrasting colors.

The idea behind the EV5 range of putters is to offer the feel of a blade from the milled face, while providing the stability and high MOI offered by a mallet. This is created through the balanced design of the rear chassis, using a combination of six screw-in weights to lower the center of gravity.

The hosel is often overlooked when it comes to a putter and how it can affect the direction of your putt. There are six different hosel options available when purchasing a EV5 model, ranging from long to short hosels. A long hosel is ideal for those who tend to leave the face open at address and helps you rotate the face to square it up through impact. Conversely a shorter hosel creates more toe hang which slows face rotation and allows for the face to remain open for longer.

The six hosel options on the Evnroll V-Series putter (Image credit: Evnroll)

Where can I purchase the V-Series Putter?

Evnroll putters can be ordered and bought via the Evnroll website where you can also pay for additional custom options such as grip, shaft length, paint fill and custom sight-line options.

All EV5 models in both satin and the duo colorway are available as stock from $419/£419 with the black finish retailing at $469/£469.