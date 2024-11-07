The 3 Best Golf Clubs I’ve Ever Owned... Do You Remember These Absolute Classics?
Fergus Bisset picks out the best three clubs he’s ever owned and explains why none of them are still in the bag!
What’s your favourite book? What’s your favourite song? I hate those type of questions. They are simply impossible to answer and anyone who does have an answer must be a little, well quite frankly, simple. We all have favourites for different circumstances, different times in our lives, different relationships and places.
If someone asks me to name my favourite film or album or artwork, my mind always goes blank because there’s too much to consider to even begin thinking, and if I do, I start to get emotionally distressed. But when a clubhouse discussion the other week turned to, “the best golf club you’ve ever owned,” there were far fewer options to choose from and my mind went into a happy frenzy, recalling the best memories of my near 40-year golfing life.
In fact, that golfing life flashed before my eyes in about 30 seconds – My first thought was the Caddy 3-wood I had as part of a junior set that came in a red sausage bag. That thing was only about two feet long, but I can remember giving it a fair skelp. Given I was only about twice its height, a fair skelp was probably only about 95 yards, but hey.
As I grew up, I had a lovely set of Wilson Patty Berg ladies’ clubs, then I recall a beautiful Mizuno persimmon 5-wood that had belonged to the club pro for a time.
Later, there was a Ping Eye 2 driver that was a great favourite and a very early Callaway Big Bertha 1-iron that I could hit a country mile. My current set-up includes some great sticks. My Srixon ZX7 irons are crackers, and I’ve had the same Titleist 915 3-wood for nearly 10 years. But nothing in today’s bag made the cut when we decided to narrow our selections to the top three clubs we’d ever owned. These are the three I went for...
Titleist 905T Driver
This was my first choice. It was an absolute weapon. I have never driven so straight as I did with this driver. 9.5 degrees, a beautiful sleek head, smaller than a modern driver but still big enough at 400cc. A deep face and just so comforting to look down on. No fuss, nothing adjustable, only a super solid head that produced great feel and highly consistent results for its time. I only gave up on it when I had to accept, I was losing distance versus contemporaries who had moved on with newer head technologies.
A key reason I loved the club so much though was the shaft. Graffaloy Blue. It must be one of the best shafts of all time. For me, the stiff Graffaloy Blue produced the perfect flex and kick point, and it just always felt so incredibly solid. There’s a reason why Henrik Stenson keeps 10+ of them in his loft! Although his are a bit stiffer!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
I had a nice Lamkin Crossline grip on the end of it (it’s still there) and I can picture myself, in my late 20s, belting dead straight drives with a nice low trajectory. I must take it out for a spin again.
Scottie Cameron Studio Style Newport 2.5 Putter
I invested in this beauty thinking it would be the last putter I would ever buy. It’s so pretty and I love the simple, coloured-dot graphics on the back. But I really love the short flowing neck which positions the shaft just fractionally ahead of the face. The feel off that face is so pure and when you’re putting well, there’s nothing to beat it.
I used it for about 12 years before, unfortunately, I started to putt not so well. In fact, I got a bit of a dose of the semi-yips. My right hand started to get too involved, and a putter designed for great putters started to be inappropriate for my twitchy stroke. I was loathe to admit it so took the sacrilegious first step of sticking a Super Stroke grip on her. Unfortunately, that didn’t work so I was forced to make the move to a more forgiving mallet-style putter.
But the Scotty still lives in the corner of my office. I look at it all the time and often take it out for a putt on the carpet. Occasionally, I think, ‘surely, I can make this thing work again – the feel is so incredible, I’ll forget my twitches and putt like a 25-year-old again.’ But I’ll take it out for one “bounce” round and remember why it’s now better off as an ornament and a reminder of more stress-free days on the greens.
Mizuno MP32 3-iron
I had to go for one club so opted for the 3-iron. I would have picked the whole set as these are the best irons I’ve ever owned. I acquired them around the same time as the 905T driver and played the best golf of my life with the combination. Not only are they a gorgeous, sleek design but they also offer an amazing blend of feel and forgiveness. They look like they shouldn’t be forgiving at all – blade like on the topline, but they actually let you off with all sorts of mis-hits and poor swings. I got down to my lowest ever (pre crazy WHS) handicap using those sticks, and I really trusted them. They produced a superb, low-spinning, penetrating ball flight. I played about 2000 rounds with them I reckon.
I made a mistake though, I originally had them with S400 shafts, but a couple got damaged and I decided to re-shaft them with KBS X-stiffs… I was playing super well at the time and, for a little while, they worked. But when my game dipped, they just did nothing anymore and I had to admit defeat and get a new set.
The reason I picked the 3-iron is that I remember this being an incredibly useful and versatile stick. I often used it from the tee, and I turned to it any time I needed to shape a shot round a dogleg or under some trees. It was a great tool.
Great memories and some great golf clubs. Please write in to let us know the best three golf clubs you’ve ever owned.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
Former LIV Golfer Gives Candid Take On Men's Golf Landscape
Laurie Canter is hopeful of a resolution as the relationship between the tours has "softened"
By Michael Weston Published
-
Rory McIlroy Makes Solid Start In Abu Dhabi In First Round Since Swing Changes
Rory McIlroy said his new swing changes "felt pretty good" after shooting 67 in his first round at the Abu Dhabi Championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
Fall Fashion & Gear Refresh: Elevate Your On-Course Style
Read through the best tips to stay warm and stylish on the golf course this fall
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Building The Ideal Half Set: Which Golf Clubs Make The Cut?
Fergus Bisset selects the clubs he would put in a lightweight bag if heading out with a half set. See if you agree with his selections or think he’s missing a trick or two.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Why This Popular Type Of Club Is Dying Out On Tour
More and more male professional players are ditching these clubs popular at amateur level in favor of alternative options, but why is this the case?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
I Built The Ultimate Bag For High Handicap Golfers In 2024
Equipment expert Joe Ferguson picks out his favorite golf clubs for high handicap players from everything that hit the market in 2024
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Confessions Of A Golf Club Fitter
Is everything really as it seems in the custom fitting bay?
By Golf Monthly Published
-
What Is Lead Tape And Why Do Golfers Use It?
Golfers have always tinkered with equipment to improve feel and performance. Lead tape is a useful tool but what is it and how can it help?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
What Do The Top 10 Drivers On The PGA Tour Use?
Sam De’Ath dives into what models are used by the best off the tee on the PGA Tour
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
I've Tested Everything And These Are The 3 Most Underrated Golf Clubs Of 2024
The golf clubs played on tour by the world's best players often steal the limelight, but which alternatives do we rate highly? Here are our top three...
By Joe Ferguson Published