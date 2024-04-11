13 Rounds After Infamous '67' Comments, Bryson DeChambeau Finally Beats His Augusta Par

LIV Golf’s Bryson Dechambeau got off to a blistering start at The Masters, heading back to the clubhouse with the lead after a stunning opening round of 65 at Augusta National that included eight birdies and just one bogey.

Not only does that leave him an early contender to become the first LIV Golf player to win the title, but it should also help him lay to rest controversial comments he made four years ago about what he considered par at the iconic course.

Back then, the big-hitting American ruffled plenty of feathers when he said: "I'm looking at it as a par-67 for me because I can reach all the par-5s in 2, no problem. If the conditions stay the way they are, that's what I feel like par is for me. That's not me being bigheaded. I can hit it as far as I want to."

Some saw those remarks as disrespectful, while DeChambeau has largely failed to prove them correct in the intervening years. Indeed, before this year, he had only achieved a score as low as 67 once since, in the second round of the 2021 edition. Now, 13 rounds after the remarks, he has bettered it by some distance, and he heads into the second round on seven-under.

Since the comments, DeChambeau has addressed them, most recently in January when he told Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig: "Everybody gives me c*** about that. I’ll forever have that. I own it.”

He added: “I personally love Augusta. I’ve got great respect for Augusta. I know how difficult it is.”

In the same interview, DeChambeau also talked about his shortcomings at the Major, with a T21 while an amateur in 2016 still his best effort. He said: “I’ve never had my 'A' game there beside the first few rounds at Augusta in 2016. Not really even had my 'B-plus' game to be honest. At times I’ve had my 'B' game. I shot 6 under there the first round in 2019. I led. There have been times."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bryson DeChambeau has struggled at The Masters in the past, with a T21 in 2016 his best effort to date (Image credit: Getty Images)

After his opening round, it's safe to say DeChambeau has just had another of those times. He'll hope to continue in that vein so that, come Sunday evening, his name will be less associated with those ill-advised comments on Augusta National and more with the Green Jacket.