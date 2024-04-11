13 Rounds After Infamous '67' Comments, Bryson DeChambeau Finally Beats His Augusta Par
The LIV Golf star shot a 65 in the opening round of The Masters at Augusta National, to help lay to rest controversial comments he made four years ago
LIV Golf’s Bryson Dechambeau got off to a blistering start at The Masters, heading back to the clubhouse with the lead after a stunning opening round of 65 at Augusta National that included eight birdies and just one bogey.
Not only does that leave him an early contender to become the first LIV Golf player to win the title, but it should also help him lay to rest controversial comments he made four years ago about what he considered par at the iconic course.
Back then, the big-hitting American ruffled plenty of feathers when he said: "I'm looking at it as a par-67 for me because I can reach all the par-5s in 2, no problem. If the conditions stay the way they are, that's what I feel like par is for me. That's not me being bigheaded. I can hit it as far as I want to."
Some saw those remarks as disrespectful, while DeChambeau has largely failed to prove them correct in the intervening years. Indeed, before this year, he had only achieved a score as low as 67 once since, in the second round of the 2021 edition. Now, 13 rounds after the remarks, he has bettered it by some distance, and he heads into the second round on seven-under.
Since the comments, DeChambeau has addressed them, most recently in January when he told Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig: "Everybody gives me c*** about that. I’ll forever have that. I own it.”
He added: “I personally love Augusta. I’ve got great respect for Augusta. I know how difficult it is.”
In the same interview, DeChambeau also talked about his shortcomings at the Major, with a T21 while an amateur in 2016 still his best effort. He said: “I’ve never had my 'A' game there beside the first few rounds at Augusta in 2016. Not really even had my 'B-plus' game to be honest. At times I’ve had my 'B' game. I shot 6 under there the first round in 2019. I led. There have been times."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
After his opening round, it's safe to say DeChambeau has just had another of those times. He'll hope to continue in that vein so that, come Sunday evening, his name will be less associated with those ill-advised comments on Augusta National and more with the Green Jacket.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Viktor Hovland’s Masters Shirt: The Bold J. Lindeberg Polo For Round One At Augusta National
Hovland is known for his eye-catching garments at Major events, with his J. Lindeberg attire at the Masters certainly not disappointing
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Who Is The Oldest Player To Make The Cut At The Masters?
A Masters champion from the 1990s recently broke the record despite a late interruption at the sharp end of his second round...
By Jonny Leighfield Published