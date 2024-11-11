Quiz! Can You Name Every DP World Tour Championship Winner?
The DP World Tour Championship has been played each year since 2009 with some huge names tasting victory
The DP World Tour Championship is the European Tour's season finale, taking place on the Earth Course at Dubai's Jumeirah Golf Estates each November.
Originally founded in 2009 as the Dubai World Championship, the event draws a close to the globe-trotting circuit's schedule and sees the Race to Dubai champion crowned.
This year it marks the final event of the two DP World Tour Play-Offs tournaments, with the top 50 players on the Race to Dubai qualifying to tee it up.
The DPWT Championship is a huge tournament in its own right and winners of the big money event don't necessarily go on to win the coveted Race to Dubai (like the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour) - although that has happened a number of times.
To date there have been 15 DP World Tour Championships, and those 15 events have been won by just ten players with a number of golfers becoming repeat-winners. One man has won the tournament a record three times, while three other men have won it twice.
Since 2009, the winner's list has been a who's-who of European golf, with six Major winners triumphing including a multiple-Major winning American.
So can you name all ten winners? You've got 10 minutes to see if you can get them all...
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Can you name every DP World Tour Championship winner?
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Are You Allowed To Putt While Holding A Drink In One Hand?
Is it against the Rules of golf to putt out while holding a water bottle or a can of beer? Golf Monthly gives you the answer here.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Municipal Sportcross ATG Shoes Review
Sam Tremlett puts the All-Terrain Golf shoes from Municipal to the test to see how the new model performs
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Winner?
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is one of the DP World Tour's premier events - so can you name every champion through the years?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Test Your Knowledge With Our Tiger Woods v Jack Nicklaus Quiz... Who Is The Greatest Golfer Of All Time?
Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are two of the greatest golfers to play the game, but how much do you know about their careers? Test your knowledge with our quiz
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Quiz! European Winners Of The Masters
There have been eight European winners of The Masters. Can you name them all against the clock?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Multiple Masters Winner?
Can you name all the multiple winners of The Masters?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Hole Names At Augusta National
All the hole names at Augusta National are taken from a flower or shrub on that hole
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Golfers With The Most Wins At The Masters?
Can you name the eight men with the most wins at the Masters tournament?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name The Top-10 Ryder Cup Points Scorers?
Representing Europe and the USA, these 10 men have all won more than 21 Ryder Cup points. Can you name them all in three minutes?
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every U.S. Open Venue Since 1980?
Since 1980, 20 different courses have played host to the U.S. Open – How many of them can you name in five minutes?
By Fergus Bisset Published