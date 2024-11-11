Quiz! Can You Name Every DP World Tour Championship Winner?

The DP World Tour Championship has been played each year since 2009 with some huge names tasting victory

The 18th at Jumeirah Golf Estates during the DP World Tour Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

The DP World Tour Championship is the European Tour's season finale, taking place on the Earth Course at Dubai's Jumeirah Golf Estates each November.

Originally founded in 2009 as the Dubai World Championship, the event draws a close to the globe-trotting circuit's schedule and sees the Race to Dubai champion crowned.

This year it marks the final event of the two DP World Tour Play-Offs tournaments, with the top 50 players on the Race to Dubai qualifying to tee it up.

The DPWT Championship is a huge tournament in its own right and winners of the big money event don't necessarily go on to win the coveted Race to Dubai (like the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour) - although that has happened a number of times.

To date there have been 15 DP World Tour Championships, and those 15 events have been won by just ten players with a number of golfers becoming repeat-winners. One man has won the tournament a record three times, while three other men have won it twice.

Since 2009, the winner's list has been a who's-who of European golf, with six Major winners triumphing including a multiple-Major winning American.

So can you name all ten winners? You've got 10 minutes to see if you can get them all...

Can you name every DP World Tour Championship winner?

